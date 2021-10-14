Ten vying for SIU Homecoming royalty

Ten Southern Illinois University Carbondale students are seeking to become the 2021 homecoming royalty.

The top two candidates will be crowned during the halftime of the football game at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Saluki Stadium. Online student voting for the crowns took place Oct. 11-14.

The ten finalists, chosen by committee following interview, listed with majors and hometowns, are:

Emily Buikema, a political science major with history and paralegal studies minors from Rock Falls, Illinois.

Brandon Goede, a business management major from Maroa, Illinois.

Majesty Gunn, an exercise science major from Chicago, Illinois.

Taylor Hartke, an agricultural communications major with a minor in agribusiness economics from Teutopolis, Illinois.

Chloe Leonard, a physiology major with chemistry, forensic science and psychology minors from Springfield, Illinois.

Josef McKee, a double major in wildlife biology and conservation from Earlville, Illinois.

Lalo Munoz, an electrical engineering major with mathematics minor from Beardstown, Illinois.

Isaiah “Rashawn” Overton, an electrical and computer engineering major with mathematics minor from Rock Island, Illinois.

Chelsey Varela, a criminology and criminal justice major with forensic science minor from Centralia, Illinois.

Claire Waldon, a civil engineering major with mathematics minor from Horn Lake, Mississippi.

To qualify as a homecoming court candidate, a student must be an undergraduate junior or senior in good academic standing with at least a 2.5 GPA.

The complete schedule of events and additional information about homecoming festivities is online at homecoming.siu.edu.

