The SIU Foundation raises over $32 million, reports its best fiscal year ever

The SIU Foundation, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s fundraising arm, recently reported its best fiscal year ever, raising more money and awarding more scholarships than ever before.

Gifts to the university totaled more than $32 million, an increase of 25.5% over the past year and about $5 million more than the organization’s previous best annual total, said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. The increase allowed the foundation to award nearly 1,500 unique scholarships, which meant 12.8% of all SIU students received a financial award from the Foundation.

The total was bolstered by the university’s annual Day of Giving in March, which raised more than $3.5 million in donations. The fundraising success led SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane to announce near the end of the one-day event that the goal for the university’s ongoing Forever SIU fundraising campaign would increase to $500 million by 2028.

“This will reshape the way we imagine the future of SIU,” Chancellor Lane said during his announcement in March. “This is about supporting our students and faculty and strengthening the university. Our alumni and donors understand the importance of this mission, and their generosity is what has set us on this path to half a billion dollars.”

Credit for the single-year success in fundraising is multifaceted including the importance of stable leadership at the university, strong outreach efforts and strengthening relationships with alumni and supporters, Kupec said.

Kupec, who also serves as the university’s interim athletic director, said success on the fields, courts and tracks also translates into fundraising success.

“There’s no doubt it all contributes to it,” he explained. “In the past year, we won three Missouri Valley Conference titles and that helps. Certainly the growth in enrollment and the emergence of some really great academic programs makes an impact, too.”

The $32 million was made up of single large-scale gifts, annual pledges and small one-time donations.

“The beauty of it all is that it all comes together and all contributes and it all makes a difference,” Kupec said.

The money raised through the campaign has funded scholarships, campus improvements, faculty support, and enhanced alumni engagement.

“We are seeing the incomparable Saluki spirit on display,” Kupec added. “That pride, that passion is what is going to continue to elevate us to new heights as we look toward a bright future.”

The money raised through the foundation has funded scholarships, campus improvements, faculty support, and enhanced alumni engagement.