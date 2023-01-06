The SIU Saluki officially joins the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

There’s a new dog in town – and it is sure to garner the attention of Saluki fans and bobblehead collectors.

In observance of National Bobblehead Day, celebrated Jan. 7, the Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released an officially-licensed bobblehead of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale mascot. It is one in a series of bobbleheads featuring renditions of the live mascots of universities across the country.

“They did a great job with this. With dogs, you can have a tough time,” said Michael Black, director of marketing for Saluki Athletics. “This really captures the spirit and feel of the true Saluki.”

Black said representatives of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum reached out to SIU last year with the idea of creating the figurine and designers used photographs of one of the live dog mascots to design the bobblehead.

“We actually used photographs from the mascot on the football field and started with sand sculpting clay,” explained Phil Sklar, CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We try to give the designers as many angles as possible to get all of the details right.”

Sklar said designers worked with SIU staff to make certain the new creation looked “just right.”

“We did have quite a few changes along the way just because there are little details with the fur patterns and things like that. We wanted to make it so it was recognizable right away as the same saluki that people see at the games or in the community. It’s been a four-six month process,” he said.

The final product features a light-colored dog standing upon the SIU “Saluki head” logo.

“They really made the magic happen with it,” Black said.

He said fans have often inquired about a realistic-looking saluki bobblehead and he is glad to now have one available. Fans at the New Year’s Day men’s basketball game were able to receive bobbleheads featuring the one of the university’s costume mascots, “Grey Dawg.”

“This is memorabilia that many of our fans are eager to add to their SIU collection. Salukis are going to be excited to get their hands on these,” Black added.

He said the new bobbleheads will be available at University Bookstore in the SIU Student Center soon, but currently are only available online from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by visiting https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/thesaluki/.

Sklar said only 2,022 of the $30 bobbleheads were produced. He said SIU will receive a percentage of proceeds from the sale of each unit. Black added that making the statuettes available online will benefit alumni and fans.

“If you are in California or Florida, this is something you can get for the Saluki fan in your life and you don’t have to make it to a game,” he said.

