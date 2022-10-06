The ups and downs of university enrollment across the Midwest

On the record, officials at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale say they are pleased with their 2022 fall enrollment of 11,107. Despite a 1.4% decline in total enrollment from last fall – the eighth consecutive year with a decrease – the university enrolled its largest freshman class in more than a decade and reported its third consecutive year of an increase in freshmen. The university also saw an increase in students from Southern Illinois.

“Two years ago, we made the decision to focus on the Southern Illinois region and beyond to increase our incoming class with the hopes of building a solid foundation for future enrollment increases,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in a media release. “We stand by our goal to achieve 15,000 enrolled by 2030 and look forward to focusing on the incoming fall 2023 class.”

Analysis of enrollment figures from some of the institutions SIU competes with for students shows that some universities are growing while others are suffering enrollment declines.

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

2.9% Increase

In total, the Charleston institution saw an overall increase in enrolled students for fall 2022, with 8,857 total “enrollments.” The university uses the word “enrollments” because its total student count includes a sizeable number of high school students enrolled in dual credit programs. The total student headcount without these students is 6,532, a decrease of 4.78 over the same metric last year.

Eastern Illinois reported an 11% increase in new freshmen over fall 2021.

ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY

2% Increase

Illinois State also saw growth in freshmen, welcoming its largest freshmen class in 35 years, jumping 18% from last fall. Total enrollment in Normal stands at 20,683. The increase is the first in several years at ISU, which posted a 2.4% decline last year.

MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY

2.3% Increase

In Kentucky, universities do not report enrollment figures until later in the year, but early indications are that enrollment will has about 9,600 students, an 2.3% increase over fall 2021.

NORTHERN ILLINOS UNIVERSITY

3.6% Decrease

In DeKalb, total students dropped 3.6% for the 2022 fall semester after a 3.2% decrease last year. Total enrollment at NIU now sits at 15,649.

Like other schools, NIU is doing a good job of attracting freshmen, recruiting its largest freshmen class since 2014. In a media release announcing enrollment figures, NIU said the overall decrease in students was to be expected.

“The decline was anticipated in the wake of impacts of the prolonged pandemic, including steep declines in the pipeline of community college students, pandemic related stresses on students and a strong job market that might have enticed some students to delay their education,” the university said.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNVIERSITY

1% Increase

SEMO called its enrollment “flat” with a modest 1% increase to 9,949 students. It is the first enrollment increase at Southeast Missouri in several years.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY EDWARDSVILLE

3.8% Decrease

The news is not as good for SIU’s sister campus in Edwardsville. Despite a 67% growth in international students and 4% growth in the number of student in graduate, doctoral and professional programs, SIUE’s total enrollment declined 3.8%, with 491 fewer students enrolled than last year.

WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

2.5% Increase

Like SIU and EIU, Western Illinois University saw a jump in new freshmen, with WIU’s increasing 16.7%. Combined with a record-breaking enrollment of international students, the Macomb institution has 7,643 students, up 2.5 %. The increase is a turnaround for WIU, which has had slight declines in each of the past two years.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN

0.6% Increase

The state’s land grant institution continues to set enrollment records. The University of Illinois enrolled 7,957 freshmen, second in size only to last year’s record class. A very modest 0.6% increase in students bumps enrollment to 56,444.