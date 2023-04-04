Three people are in custody following reports of gunshots Tuesday morning near a Southern Illinois University Carbondale residence hall.

According to published reports, SIU police received reports of shots fired near Schneider Hall in the university’s Brush Towers residence area. Police, who arrived in less than three minutes, were unable to locate any victims or suspects, but did find a 9 mm casing.

Police used surveillance video footage and available surveillance camera feeds which showed a shot fired between two groups of people who fled on foot and in a vehicle, the reports indicate. Through the use of camera feeds, officers were able to identify one of the vehicles as well as occupants.

All three have no affiliation to the university. SIU Police continue to investigate the incident and are looking for others who may have been involved.

SIU officials were not available for comment.