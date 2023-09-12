CARBONDALE — Thanks to Southern Illinois University, viewers can enjoy Mountainfilm on Tour, a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed, inspiring documentary films in Carbondale on Sept. 29.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free 7 p.m. showing at the Varsity Theater at 418 S. Illinois Ave., but tickets are required. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Inspiring movies

The Mountainfilm on Tour comprises highlights curated from the Mountainfilm Festival, held each Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado.

The films explore themes related to the festival’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. The festival’s noteworthy documentaries showcase stories that depict environmental, cultural, political and social justice issues. The event brings together world-class athletes, changemakers and visionary artists for a multidimensional celebration.

This marks the third year for SIU’s Mountainfilm on Tour celebration, and it likewise draws a large and diverse audience each year. Find more information, including a complete playlist for the diverse film clips, at the Mountainfilm Festival website.

Get tickets now

Pick up tickets in advance to assure admission as seating is limited, and the event is scheduled during SIU’s Family Weekend. Fifty tickets will be available in the Student Services Building, Room 375, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays on a first-come, first-served basis. An additional 50 tickets are available for free in the administration office on the first floor of the campus Student Recreation Center. There will also be just 20 tickets available at the door on Sept. 29.

SIU’s Recreational Sports and Services, in partnership with Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center’s Base Camp, is hosting the presentation.