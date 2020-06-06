To renew Illinois, read about Illinois: Prominent Illinoisans recommend 5 books

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s Renewing Illinois program encourages Illinois university students to discuss and debate creative solutions to revitalize the Prairie State. While preparing background materials for the students who will participate in our annual summit, we recognized the need to provide additional sources to allow them to delve more deeply into the history, politics, and literature of Illinois.

To that end, we have compiled a recommended reading list. We asked more than 25 prominent Illinoisans to respond to the question: If you were teaching an “Illinois 101” course to highly motivated undergraduates, what five books you would assign them to read? They can be histories, biographies, novels, or essays. In sum, they would provide a wide-ranging and nuanced understanding of Illinois.

The Institute received a remarkable range of recommendations. We pass them on to all who are looking for a good read during this difficult time.

Richard Durbin, US senator

“Frontier Illinois,” by James Davis, 1998

“Lovejoy: Martyr to Freedom,” by Paul Simon, 1964

“City of the Century: The Epic of Chicago and the Making of America,” by Donald Miller, 1996