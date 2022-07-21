Top SIU leaders get extensions, big bonuses

SPRINGFIELD — Southern Illinois University Chancellor Austin A. Lane and SIU System President Dan Mahony both received extended contracts, pay raises, increased housing allowances and significant performance bonuses Thursday during the SIU Board of Trustees meeting in Springfield.

Lane, who has just begun his third year as head of the Carbondale campus, will receive a $65,000 bonus – called “incentive compensation” in board documents – following his annual review with Mahony as well as a 2% raise, taking his pre-bonus annual salary to $346,812. Additionally, he will receive an annual housing allowance of $35,000.

A 2% raise was also approved for Mahony, taking his annual pay to $443,700. Like Lane, the system president’s housing allowance also will increase from $25,000 per year to $35,000 and the board approved a performance bonus of $115,000. Mahony has led the SIU System – Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the SIU School of Medicine – since March 2020.

Additionally, both leaders received contract extensions through July 2026 – the longest extensions allowed by Illinois law. Mahony and Lane will be eligible for incentive bonuses each year of up to $65,000 for the SIUC chancellor and $115,000 for the system president.

Board of Trustee Chairman J. Phil Gilbert told the board’s finance committee meeting that the levels are necessary to be more in line with peer institutions and that these incentive compensations are funded through contributions to the SIU Foundation.

Lane’s bonus is based on Mahony’s review of Lane’s goals and performance in the past year and approved by the board. In his review, Mahony complemented Lane’s handling of the campus reaction to COVID-19, implementation of the university’s strategic plan and increasing freshman enrollment. He also pointed to financial management, fundraising success, work in increasing diversity on the campus and the building of partnerships and relations.

The rationale for adoption of Mahony’s bonus indicated the board “views very positively the President’s achievements” for the year.

The bonuses may be the first given university leadership, at least in recent years, however, these sorts of payouts are not uncommon at other institutions. At Illinois State University, retiring Chancellor Larry Dietz received a $40,000 bonus in 2021 following a $48,000 bonus in 2020 on top of a base salary of $375,000 per year. New ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy’s contract does not include performance bonuses.

University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen received a four-year contract extension in 2020. At that time, his base salary also increased from $600,000 to $835,000. Prior to the contract extension, he also received up to a $100,000 performance bonus annually, but that extra compensation was rolled into the new base salary, according to a Chicago Tribune report. He is eligible, however for $100,000 in deferred compensation each year if he remains head of the university system. Killeen also is reimbursed for housing expenses.

Robert Jones, chancellor at the system’s Urbana-Champaign campus was hired in 2016 at a base salary of $649,000. His contract included an annual housing allowance of $40,000 and a membership at the local country club.

Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman earns $450,000 yearly and is eligible for a maximum $25,000 in incentive-based compensation annually as well as $25,000 in deferred compensation each year. At her appointment in 2018, NIU documents made no mention of a housing allowance.

Following an inquiry from The Southern for reaction to the planned bonuses for Mahony and Lane, SIU Faculty Association President Jeffrey Punske sent an email to the board in which he called the bonuses “inappropriate.”

Punske wrote, “While I remain largely satisfied with their work, offering bonuses of this nature to the top administrators while employee pay on campus is notably below comparable positions on similar campuses seems inappropriate…This type of action which only benefits the top of administration will have a further negative effect on employee morale and retention.”

Compensation packages for both leaders were unanimously approved.