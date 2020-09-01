Total SIU Carbondale enrollment falls modestly; new student enrollment up significantly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University’s total enrollment fell modestly amid a pandemic, while the university is celebrating a significant boost in the number of first-time students enrolling.

Total fall enrollment for the Carbondale campus stands at 11,366, according to figures the university released Tuesday afternoon. That is a decline of 2.8% from fall 2019, when enrollment was 11,695. While still a decline, it is a more modest loss compared to recent years. The university’s enrollment has dropped between 8% and 12% in each of the past four years.

“This is significant change in the right direction,” SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane said in a statement. “As we attract and retain larger classes, we should see positive percentages in enrollment growth very soon.

A bright spot for the university this year, the number of first-time college students at SIU increased by roughly 31%, SIU said in a news release. This is in part because more students from Southern Illinois chose the university in their backyard. The total reflects a nearly 33% increase in first-time student enrollment from the Southern Illinois region, SIU said.

