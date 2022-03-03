U.S. Rep. Krishnamoorthi is first guest in new Simon Institute series

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, is the first guest of a new conversation series hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The virtual discussion with Krishnamoorthi, whose district includes the western and northwestern Chicago suburbs, is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 9. It is the inaugural event in the new series Congressional Conversations. The event is free and open to the public and will be held on Zoom. Registration is required to access the webinar; registration is at paulsimoninstitute.org/events.

In the series, the institute is inviting members of Illinois’ congressional delegation to discuss critical issues with Southern Illinois residents. While the first event is being held virtually, the series will also have Illinois senators and representatives visiting the SIU Carbondale campus and meeting with students and constituents.

“The institute is looking forward to hosting regular, in-depth conversations with members of the Illinois congressional delegation,” John Shaw, institute director, said. “We want to learn more about the men and women who represent Illinois in Washington, D.C., and we want them to learn more about the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute and SIU.”

Krishnamoorthi and Shaw will discuss the congressman’s career in politics and his work on the House Intelligence Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, has been in Congress since 2017. Krishnamoorthi also serves on the Committee on Oversight and Reform and is the chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. He is an assistant whip for the Democratic Caucus and is vice-chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. He founded and serves as chairman of the Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic and the Solar Caucus.

Prior to his election, Krishnamoorthi was on the board of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, served as special assistant attorney general in an anticorruption unit, and was deputy state treasurer. He also was president of a small Chicago-area tech business and graduated from Princeton and Harvard Law School.

“Congressman Krishnamoorthi is one of the most energetic, creative, and impressive members of Congress, with a compelling and inspiring personal story and wide-ranging interests,” Shaw said. “His work on intelligence is hugely relevant to the dramatic events that are now unfolding in the world, as is his expertise on the coronavirus.”

If you have a question for Krishnamoorthi, please include it below in the “Questions & Comments” box or email it to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

