US Navy four-star admiral to discuss leadership at Simon Institute program

CARBONDALE — Michelle Howard, a retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral who became the highest-ranking African American and woman in naval history, will discuss the importance of leadership during a virtual program next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

As part of the discussion with John T. Shaw, Institute director, Howard will also share her thoughts on the importance of inspiring leadership in tackling the nation’s public health, political, economic and social challenges.

The free event is at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, and is open to the public. Registration is required and closes when the virtual discussion starts.

In 1999, Howard, who would later become commander of United States Naval Forces Europe, was the first African American woman to command a ship in the U.S. Navy, the USS Rushmore. Howard’s later assignments included commander of the United States Naval Forces Africa and commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples. In 2014, Howard was appointed the Navy’s 38th Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the second highest-ranking officer in the navy. She retired from the U.S. Navy in December 2017 after a 35-year military career.