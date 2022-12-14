Varsity Theater rich in SIU, Carbondale memories

For many Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumni and area residents, when they reminisce of their time at SIU their thinking goes beyond the campus. Undoubtedly, some of those memories are of the Varsity Theater, subject of the latest episode of “Saluki Sleuths,” the SIU Alumni Association’s online video series.

“We have people come in and tell us stories about their first dates and come back for their anniversaries, it’s really cool,” said Billy Robbins, president of the Varsity Center Board of Directors.

The venue today serves as home to the Jackson County Stage Company, a performing arts non-profit, but originally there was more to the Varsity, as the building was home to a movie house as well as a number of retail businesses.

The building has undergone a number of transitions since its construction more than 80 years ago.

“I’ve done some looking into what was on this site in the past,” said local historian Eric Jones. “In the corner, where it says ‘Varsity Gallery,’ in my day, that was the Varsity Arcade and before that it was the Varsity Grill and before that it was Varsity Drugs, which was part of the original Varsity complex.”

In 1981, during renovations to add a third movie screen, a fire damaged the theater as well as retail shops attached to the Varsity.

Robbins said the Varsity originally opened as a Rogers theater in the 1940s, constructed in an art deco style and featuring the same lights in the front lobby as are present today.

Local historian Dede Lingle-Ittner said the facility originally had a two-tiered auditorium featuring more than 1,000 seats. The first movie shown was the film adaptation of “Our Town.”

“What we affectionately call our big room theater and the connected balcony, was all one theater,” Robbins said, adding that the arrangement was changed in the late 1970s. “It was divided into two screens, so the balcony was closed off to become a second screen which was to try to keep up with the multiplexes.”

The building was owned by the Rogers Theater Circuit through up until the 1960s when it sold to the Kerasotes Showplace Theaters company who closed it in 2003 after the opening of an eight-screen cinema location on Carbondale’s east side. It was given to the city in 2008 as a home center for arts. The Jackson County Stage Company has transformed the theater into a home for live music and theater.

Of course, films continue to be shown at the Varsity. Screenings of holiday classic movies including “Elf,” “White Christmas,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” are planned for this weekend.

Robbins said the future of the Varsity revolves around fundraising and hopes for upgrades to the large theater.

“We have our third space the big room right now that’s really raw that is the target of our next big effort to redevelop much like the east was in the early 2000s and the balcony was in 2015,” he said. “Right now we want to focus on making the Varsity, the full Varsity – all of our spaces in the venue – to be accessible and usable.”

A virtual tour of the facility is available in the latest version of “Saluki Sleuths,” which can be found on the SIU Alumni Association’s YouTube channel beginning Thursday evening and information on the facility can be found at www.thevarsitycenter.org.