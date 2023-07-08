CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Student Center Craft Shop will sponsor three big arts and crafts sales during the 2023 to 2024 academic year, and vendors can now apply to participate.

Dates announced

The craft sales are open to anyone from a wide region offering local arts and crafts for sale. Here are the dates and times for the upcoming sales:

Family Weekend Craft Sale; signup deadline is Sept. 18.

Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Holiday Craft Sale; registration deadline is Nov. 6.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Dec. 2, 10 a.m.- 4 pm.

Valentine’s Day Craft Sale; must sign up by Feb. 5, 2024.

Feb. 14, 2024, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sign-up is easy

Applications are available online. Applications may be submitted in person at the Craft Shop, located on the lower level of the Student Center, by mail or via email to craftshop@siu.edu.

Vendors who have not previously participated in an SIU craft show should submit for review prior to sending the payment for booth rental five images of the work they plan to display and sell. Submit the images via email to craftshop@siu.edu.

Any vendor who has participated in a show within the past five years does not need to send images.

Organizers encourage craftspeople and vendors to sign up early to secure a spot for the popular sales, which typically draw visitors from a wide area.

Find registration forms and more information on the Craft Shop arts and craft sales webpage. Email craftshop@siu.edu with questions.