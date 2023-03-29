CARBONDALE — It’s not too late for vendors to sign up for the 2023 Southern Illinois University Carbondale Civil Service Council’s spring flea market. Proceeds from vendors’ fees go to the Civil Service Education Assistance Fund toward scholarships for SIU students.

This year’s flea market is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 in the Banterra Center parking lot. Customer parking will be in the adjacent parking lot. The event will be April 23 if hazardous weather conditions, such as thunderstorms and lightning occur on April 22. There will be concessions.

The cost to sellers is $35 for a single space (18 feet wide by 18 feet deep) and $50 for a double space (36-by-18 feet). Additional individual spaces (9-by-18 feet) are available for $10 per space. Payment is due by 4 p.m. April 13. Sellers renting space the day of the sale will pay an additional $10. Vendor fees cannot be refunded. Applications to rent space at the market are available online.

There are a few regulations for vendors to remember. The university is a gun-free school zone and concealed firearms cannot be carried on campus.

Regulations also prohibit the sale of:

Alcohol.

Ammunition.

Firearms.

Food.

Hazardous materials.

Live animals.

Pharmaceuticals.

There also cannot be:

Amplified sound of any type, including microphones.

Generators.

If fees are not paid online, send checks or money orders, payable to SIU Carbondale, to Civil Service Council, in care of Campus Mail Services – Professional Constituencies Office, Woody Hall, B342, Mailcode 4712, 900 S. Normal Ave., Carbondale, Illinois, 62901. Please include your mailing address and telephone number.

For more information and an application, if needed, contact Tony Travelstead, president, SIU Civil Service Council, at 618-453-7601.