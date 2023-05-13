CARBONDALE — Nick Wortman, who has more than 10 years of experience in higher education human resources, will become Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s assistant vice chancellor of human resources, effective June 12.

In his new role as the chief people strategist, Wortman will develop strategies and goals for HR and optimize systems to better support the university’s strategic priorities, improve service and communication, and ensure organizational commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, among other responsibilities. He will lead a team of about 26 professionals who serve SIU’s 3,600 employees.

“What sold me on this job was all of the talented and dedicated people I met who clearly love SIU and Carbondale — everyone was beyond warm and welcoming,” Wortman said. “I'm humbled and privileged to lead such a strong and talented team of individuals in HR.

“I am extremely excited to be working with Vice Chancellor Susan Simmers and Chancellor Austin Lane. They are both people-focused, visionary leaders and are already accomplishing so much work toward the realization of SIU’s strategic plan, Imagine 2030.”

Simmers, vice chancellor for administration and finance, said the feedback from people who met Wortman was overwhelmingly positive.

“They were impressed with his experience building high-performing teams to support the mission of a complex public institution, his collaborative approach with stakeholders and other university departments, and his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said. “These experiences position him well as we work together toward an amazing future.”

Wortman comes to SIU Carbondale from Ohio University in Athens, where he has served various roles in human resources since 2012, the most recent as senior director. He holds a bachelor's degree and an M.B.A., both from Ohio University.

Outside work, he and his partner, Anthony, enjoy outdoor activities, including kayaking, and are enthusiastic foodies. They make their home with three dogs: Langston, Chipper and Tommy.