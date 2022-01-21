Veteran marketing and communications executive to join SIU leadership team

Jim Potter, a marketing and communications executive with more than 30 years in the field, will become Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s new executive director of University Communications and Marketing on Jan. 31.

Chancellor Austin A. Lane said Potter brings to his new role as chief marketing officer extensive experience in integrated marketing, branding and communications for world-class brands such as Nestle-Purina, SBC, Proctor & Gamble and Delta Airlines.

“I am excited Mr. Potter will join our leadership team,” Lane said. “His perspective from advertising agencies and the corporate world will provide a distinct perspective for SIU Carbondale’s marketing and communications efforts. The feedback we received about him from a variety of stakeholders was overwhelmingly positive.”

Potter comes to SIU Carbondale from Nestle-Purina in St. Louis, where he has served as managing director since 2008. He has also worked at DDB-Rodgers Townsend, Saatchi & Saatchi, Pacific Telesis and AT&T. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I am excited to begin working with the university’s outstanding faculty, students, staff, alumni and community partners to grow the visibility and impact of Southern Illinois University Carbondale,” he said. “I firmly believe SIU Carbondale is poised and well positioned to reach greater heights of impact and excellence. I look forward to developing programs and communications that will enable SIU to realize the collective vision for the future. ”

Lane thanked Kim Rendfeld, director of communications, for serving as interim executive director during the search to fill the position permanently. He also thanked alumni Adaire Putnam and Scott Moller, the search committee and Gregg Orloff of Roberts & Ryan.