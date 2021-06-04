Virtual conference will look at COVID-19’s impact on health policy

CARBONDALE – A virtual conference next week will examine medical, legal and policy efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and their impact on health policy.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Impact on Health Policy: A Renewed Focus on Healthy and Equitable Communities” is the theme of the 21st SIH/SIU Health Policy Institute. The virtual event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.

Eric D. Hargan, former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will deliver the keynote address “COVID-19’s Impact on Health Policy – Federal Considerations.”

A panel presentation, “COVID’s Impact on Illinois,” will feature four state agency officials: Theresa Eagleson, director, Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services; Paula Basta, director, Illinois Department on Aging; Colleen Callahan, director, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Grace Hou, secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services.

The conference includes breakout sessions on various topics such as children’s growth and development, mental health, and caring for an aging population and a moderated panel presentation on “COVID-19 Health Disparities: A Path to Revitalizing Communities.”