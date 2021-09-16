Wander Down Music Festival canceled

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases prompted organizers to cancel the Oct. 8-10 festival at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center. Touch of Nature has processed lodging reservation refunds through the credit cards used when reservations were made and the credits should appear this month. Touch of Nature also emailed reservation holders to verify refunds were made. People are asked to check with their credit card vendors to verify the credits. For more information, email tonec@siu.edu.