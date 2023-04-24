CARBONDALE — An “active threat” training on April 20 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale was a success, allowing teams to assess how they respond to an emergency, university officials say.

“Overall, the exercises went well,” said Ben Newman, director of public safety and chief of police. “Our leaders worked effectively together and fulfilled their roles and assignments during the simulated crisis. Our All Hazards Plan facilitated an effective response, and our teams joined forces to accomplish the same priorities. We learned a lot, which will bolster our response to an actual emergency, if it occurs.”

The university holds “active threat” exercises each year. The simulated scenario for 2023 was an active shooter in Bowyer Hall and the Agriculture Building, conducted in a compressed timeframe. First responders, university leaders and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), comprising professionals from many departments, collaborated on the response such as restoring safety to the area and to university operations, setting up a reunification center for students and families, providing care for physical injuries and emotional distress, communicating with the campus community and the news media, and more.

Strengths of SIU’s response also include:

First responders promptly arrived at the scene, quickly assessed the situation and restored safety.

Roads and pathways were temporarily blocked to ensure officers could do their work unimpeded.

Counselors and medical personnel were deployed to the scene to provide care.

A toll-free phone number and reunification center for families were established.

University officials held a mock press conference with actors portraying reporters.

Newman said the drill also revealed areas for improvement. Next steps include seeking additional tools for communication within teams, working with key departments on campus to build continuity of operations plans and providing mentoring to those who are thrust into critical response and recovery roles.