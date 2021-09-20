Watch now: Here's the winning Saluki Pitch Competition entry

CARBONDALE — An idea for a scalable crowd funding system is the winner of the 2021 Saluki Pitch Competition, a contest to help Southern Illinois University Carbondale student entrepreneurs hone presentation skills and win funding for their innovation.

Zavi Constant, a senior in civil engineering originally from Georgia, won the competition with his 90-second pitch for “Crowd,” a funding app that could be used for everything from roommates who share rent payments to fundraising efforts.

The annual competition is a project of the Saluki Entrepreneur Corps, a group that encourages and trains students with business ideas. The finals for the competition featured video recorded pitches streamed in a live watch party on the organization’s Facebook page and reviewed by judges.

As the winner, Constant will move on to a national pitch competition in October. He won the local first place prize of $750 for his venture. He also received an additional $250 as the winner of an audience voting component.

“I’m honestly shocked,” Constant told The Southern. “There were so many people with amazing opportunities."

Corps adviser and SIU Director of Business Innovation Programs Deborah Barnett said Constant was one of a number of great ideas presented in the competition.

“Two things stand out to me,” she said. “First is the innovative ideas that come out of the competition and that students generate through the process. Second is that when the students first come into to our trainings about pitches, they are very unsure of themselves and a little nervous about their pitch. By the time they get to their competition, they are able to concisely pitch their idea in 90 seconds or less which is difficult to do.”

Entries in the competition included a plan to build miniature electric grids in household appliances so that they can be used even when a supply of electricity is unavailable, a system of 3-D modeling and a plan to make virtual reality museum displays.

Barnett said the funding “pitchers” receive is secondary to the experience.

“The skills they learn are not only important for the pitch competition, but those are skills that they will carry on throughout their life and careers,” she said.

