Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday where he touted the new state budget passed last week and highlighted an increase in spending for higher education.

“I'm proud to announce that our new state budget officially grows direct support for higher education institutions by $100 million. It's the largest amount that we've increased funding directly to institutions in Illinois, ever in our history,” the governor said during a presentation at the Student Services Building on the SIU campus.

The funding is part of a $50.6 billion budget, which is yet to be signed by the governor.

Pritzker said the funding increase continues an upward trend in higher education spending which is aiding Illinois institutions in attracting students.

“While college freshmen enrollment went down 2.4% in the rest of the nation, last year in Illinois, freshman enrollment was up 5%. That’s down 2.4% for the rest of the country up 5% for Illinois, and at SIU, specifically, freshmen enrollment increased by more than 7% creating the largest freshman class in six years,” he said.

Additionally, Pritzker said the new budget will increase scholarship funding, particularly in the form of the state’s needs-based Monetary Award Program, or MAP, grants, bringing the total level of funding for that program to $701 million – a 75% increase since 2019. He said that some 34% of students on the Carbondale campus receive state assistance from the Illinois Aim High Scholarship Program, MAP grants or both.

SIU student Hannah Woolard, a junior in radiological sciences from Johnston City said the awards were a factor in her decision to attend SIU and instrumental in keeping her college expenses low.

“I ended up choosing SIU because of its affordability, the MAP grant and also SIU’s willingness to work with students regarding their financial situation,” she said. “I come from a single parent household so this grant is extremely important to me and my family regarding my college education and allows me to earn a degree without student loans.”

Pritzker added that the Rebuild Illinois capital plan dedicates nearly $2.8 billion to university and community college infrastructure in the state and includes more than $280 million in funding for the SIU system. Pritzker specifically pointed to projects such as the renovation and expansion of SIU’s Communications Building as one of the projects identified in the capital plan.

Carbondale campus Chancellor Austin A. Lane thanked the governor for the increased commitment to higher education and said the increase in funding for students is a key in student retention.

“You have made access, affordability and completing a degree more of a reality for our students,” he said.

In addition to increases in higher education funding, the budget also includes the statutorily required annual $350 million increase in the Evidence-Based Funding formula for K-12 schools and $250 million to launch a four-year initiative called Smart Start Illinois that seeks to make early childhood day care and preschool available to every family in Illinois that wants it.

The budget passed through the General Assembly in the final days of their spring session with only Democratic support. Some Republicans, including House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, of Savanna, said they were concerned about whether all the new spending in the budget — including K-12 education and early childhood programs — would be sustainable in future years.

“There's nothing worse than starting a new program and then having it not be sustainable,” McCombie said during House floor debate early last Saturday morning.

Pritzker, however, earlier in the week said his administration used conservative revenue estimates when building his budget proposal, and he said he was confident the new spending could be sustained.

“The baseline revenues of the state have risen,” he said. “There are a variety of reasons for that but one is the economy grew. The Illinois economy used to be $800 billion when I took office, it's now above a $1 trillion. That gives you at least some idea of why our tax revenues are going up in the state of Illinois, because people are making more money, the economy is doing better.”

Pritzker made similar stops at the University of Illinois’ Springfield and Urbana-Champaign campuses yesterday.

Peter Hancock of Capital News Illinois contributed to this article.

