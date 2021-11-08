 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical featured top story

Watch now: SIU campus heartbroken over death of Jacob Jurinek, who died at Astroworld Festival

Friends, professors and fellow students of Jacob Jurinek gathered on SIU campus Monday night to honor his memory. He was among the eight victims who died Friday at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas.

CARBONDALE — SIU campus was eerily quiet Monday night as students and staff shuffled into Faner Plaza — orange roses and candles in hand.

About 350 students, staff and administrators gathered near the fountain for the same purpose: To honor the memory of Jacob Jurinek, one of their own.

110921-nws-jurinek-2.jpg

Several hundred people gathered to remember SIU student Jacob Jurinek during a candlelight vigil on Monday evening in Carbondale. Jurinek was one of eight people killed last Friday at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.

The third-year journalism student was one of eight people who died Friday at the Astroworld Music Festival. Jurinek died alongside his best friend, Franco Patino. He was just shy of his 21st birthday.

Jurinek is the third SIU student to die tragically this semester. The first was SIU freshman Keeshanna Jackson, who was shot and killed at a house party after the first week of classes. The second was Joe Ermel, an aviation student killed in a motorcycle crash. The campus is still grieving the loss of these students.

The only sounds in the plaza, aside from the occasional whispered conversation, were questions of “Are you alright?” and students comforting one another, before Emma Braning, a junior at SIU studying criminology and criminal justice, took the microphone.

Through tears, Braning described Jurinek as outgoing, passionate, and strong in what he believed in. She said he never said a negative thing about anyone.

People are also reading…

110921-nws-jurinek-3.jpg

Friends remember Jacob Jurinek during a candlelight vigil on Monday evening for the SIU student who was killed at the Astroworld Music Festival last Friday in Houston.

“He had the biggest heart out of anyone I ever met,” Braning said.

Jurinek was born and raised in Naperville, where he and Patino played high school football together. 

At SIU, Jurinek was a member of the Saluki Adlab where he pursued his passion for art and design. 

On his personal art accounts on Instagram and the VSCO photography app, he showed his playfulness and a passion for music, out-of-the-box designs and social justice.

Following Jurinek’s death, the Saluki Adlab posted a statement on Facebook, saying, “He was a main character of our story. Thank you Jacob Jurinek for including us in yours. We will miss you, your creativity, and your friendship.”

110921-nws-jurinek-1.jpg

Mourners place candles below a board of photos of SIU student Jacob Jurinek during a candlelight vigil in the plaza by Faner Hall on Monday evening in Carbondale. Jurinek was one of eight people killed Friday at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.

Jurinek was known for his “endless jokes,” Mikaylan Roach, a classmate and work partner with Jurinek, said as part of a statement from the School of Journalism. 

“Everyone is so heartbroken and in shock about this sudden loss in our community. I will miss his endless jokes and animated storytelling the most,”  Roach said. 

Jan Thompson, director of the School of Journalism, offered the school’s condolences.

110921-nws-jurinek-4.jpg

Several hundred people gathered to remember SIU student Jacob Jurinek during a candlelight vigil on Monday evening in Carbondale. Jurinek was one of eight people killed last Friday at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.

“On behalf of our students, faculty and staff we are sending our deepest condolences to Jacob’s family and friends. His spirit, humor and commitment to always doing his best will be missed at the School of Journalism,” Thompson said.

According to published reports, many of the sell-out concert crowd of 50,000 surged toward the stage not long after the rapper Travis Scott appeared on stage, overwhelming security as well as trapping and crushing some in the audience.

According to reports from those in the crowd during the concert, Patino and Jurinek died trying to protect those around them from the surge.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: SIU remembers Jacob Jurinek, Houston concert victim, with vigil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News