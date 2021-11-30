Watch Now: SIU, John A. Logan sign agreement to make transfers easier

CARTERVILLE – Transferring from John A. Logan College to Southern Illinois University Carbondale got easier for some students, thanks to a new agreement signed Tuesday by leaders of the two institutions.

Called “Saluki Step Ahead,” the program makes admission and transfer of students studying accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, health care management, radiologic sciences and psychology easier and allows the students to complete their degrees at SIU faster, less expensively and potentially, completely online.

“Saluki Step Ahead provides a unique opportunity for students, especially for those who are place-bound or perhaps those with a family or a nine-to-five job to do an online program over two years, finishing their bachelor’s degree while not disrupting their lives,” explained Josi Rawls, assistant director of undergraduate admissions at SIU.

Rawls said SIU had signed an agreement with the Illinois Community College Board earlier this year making the program available to all Illinois community colleges, but each college must opt-in to the program individually. So far, almost a dozen community colleges have signed agreements with SIU.

“Part of my goal when I got SIU was to make sure there was a seamless pathway for students to get from John A. Logan right to SIU Carbondale,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said just prior to the signing ceremony.

“The Saluki Step Ahead program is a great program for our students,” said John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet. “It allows them to transfer seamlessly onto the next step in a variety of programs that really are going to be beneficial to the region, those students and their ongoing success.”

Lane said he has made agreements with community colleges in the region a top priority.

“We want to make sure we take care of home first as it is really important that we focus our efforts locally. We are in the business of recruiting right here at home and we want to make sure that we ‘red carpet’ these John A. Logan College students right over to SIU Carbondale,” Lane said. “We want them to graduate here, work here and contribute to the local economy.”

The Chancellor explained that Shawnee Community College has previously signed on to Saluki Step Ahead and an agreement with Rend Lake College will be inked soon.

Overstreet said John A. Logan College and SIU have a very unique relationship.

“We are almost a sister school in a lot of respects,” Overstreet said. “We prepare students to go on to SIU. I think that that symbiosis and relationship allows for our students to be here, to get a foot on the right path and then they can head right over to SIU and finish, getting a four-year degree.”

Overstreet said agreements such as Saluki Step Ahead cement the bond between the two schools.

“This just ties everything together right and then these knots get a little bit stronger,” he said.

Lane agreed.

“We’re connected at the hip,” Lane said of the relationship between SIU and John A. Logan College. “As goes John A. Logan, goes SIU. We want students that start at John A. Logan College to finish at SIU.”

