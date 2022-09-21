Watch Now: SIU leaders discuss recruiting students from Southern Illinois

Officials from Southern Illinois University Carbondale reiterated their commitment to attracting area students during a gathering of high school administrators on campus Wednesday.
Speaking to high school superintendents, principals and counselors from nearly a dozen area schools, SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Wendell Williams shared stories of success in recruiting local students to the university and outlined increased recruitment efforts as well as reorganized scholarship and financial aid packages to, according to Lane, “keep students home.”
“We’re dispelling the myth that I heard two years ago that every other school is contacting local students and we weren’t” Lane said. “I think we’re starting to get out of that, but we still have some work to do.”
He said an increased focus on local recruitment though high school visits and scholarships is working.
“We’ve seen over the last two years, that the efforts are beginning to pay off. We are up in the number of students from this region – students who have decided to stay home,” he said.
Lane added that efforts to build relationships with area community colleges and programs such as Saluki Step Ahead, which offers a streamlined transfer protocol, also are yielding more students.
“We’re still trying to get more new students overall and transfer students,” he said. We are tied in with them (community colleges) and so we’re going to get those students because of our pipelines, our partnerships and our transfer commitment.”
Williams outlined scholarship opportunities for incoming SIU freshmen and explained efforts to make the university more affordable for students.
“We have completely changed our focus and the emphasis here in Southern Illinois and putting resources on your students,” Williams told the school administrators.
He added that if an area high school has 13 or more scholarship-eligible students who enroll at SIU, at least one of them will receive a full-ride scholarship. He also shared a list of high schools with the most graduates currently attending SIU with scholarships: 49 former Carbondale Community High School students currently attend SIU (the most from any high school). Other area schools with significant numbers of their graduates attending SIU on scholarship include Du Quoin and Herrin High Schools both with 20, Marion with 19, Murphysboro with 18 and Carterville with 17.
Murphysboro Community Unit School District Superintendent Andrea Evers said events like the gathering not only builds relationships between the high schools and university, but also ensures that all of the educational institutions are working toward a common goal.
"We see the impact that schools such as Carbondale, Murphysboro, Herrin, Du Quoin and others have on the growth of this institution,” she said. “Keeping kids here is key, because if they're living here and going to school here, they're stimulating the economies of the area, they're working in neighborhoods and shopping here. It’s all about supporting the growth of our region.”
