Watch now: SIU sends 3 teams to Air Race Classic

Usually the Air Race Classic is a national 2,400-mile race, but because of COVID-19, organizers changed this year’s event to a rally-style competition, allowing teams to fly routes of their own choosing. With the reduction in cost, SIU was able to enter three teams in the Air Rally instead of the usual single entry. A team from SIU won the event in 2015.

Lee said the format of this year’s competition added some challenges.

“You’re not only using normal flying skills, but you’ve got to communicate with each other, do the navigation and the mathematics,” Lee said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Bowen, the flight was all about the math and making adjustments.

“It’s more calculations – precise calculations and changing your calculations in flight due to weather and due to the winds. I think this format brings new challenges but also it’s a great opportunity to learn,” she said.

She said her team’s route took the pair over four states and included a mandatory fuel stop.