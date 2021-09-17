Watch now: SIU, Shawnee leaders battle it out in fierce cornhole competition

The backyard game of cornhole is not a NCAA-sanctioned intercollegiate sport, but that didn’t stop teams from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Shawnee College from some competition.

In advance of signing an academic agreement, Shawnee College President Tim Taylor invited SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane to an athletic contest of sorts – a cornhole match.

Having moved to Southern Illinois from Texas just 14 months ago, Lane – a cornhole rookie – was seeking advice and tactics prior to the match, already dubbed “The Cornhole Classic.”

“I told you that you should have Googled it,” SIU Assistant Director of Admissions for Transfer Relations Josi Rawls told him.

Entering the Shawnee Community College gymnasium — where cornhole boards and the basketball scoreboard were at the ready, Lane and his partner, SIU Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Wendell Williams, were definite under (Saluki) dogs.

Representing the hometown Shawnee Community College Saints were college president Tim Taylor and Dean of Academic Affairs Kristin Shelby.

Surprisingly, SIU jumped to an early 9-2 lead in the match to 21, but squandered the advantage, falling behind Shawnee 15-13.

A rally by Lane and Williams, as well as some miscues by Shawnee (Taylor’s bags could not seem to hang on to the edge of the board), tied the score at 17. A round that found Williams and Shelby both connecting multiple times, put Shawnee up 18-17.

Lane gave SIU a short-lived 19-18 lead, by landing two on the board in a round where Taylor couldn’t connect. Shelby’s final round gained the hosts 3 points, giving Shawnee a 21-19 win over the Salukis.

“We started out too fast,” Lane said in defeat. “When they were making their run, I should have called for a time out to regroup. She just got in a groove and did us in.”

Following the match, Lane discovered that Shawnee’s right-handed Taylor played the entire match with his non-dominant left hand.

“I wanted an excuse in case we lost,” Taylor explained.

Leaving the gym, Lane was already seeking redemption.

“I want a rematch!” he said.

