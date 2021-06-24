Watch now: SIU to students for fall: vaccinate or mask up

CARBONDALE — Students attending on-campus classes at Southern Illinois University this fall face a choice: be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask.
An email obtained by The Southern Illinoisan sent from SIU System President Dan Mahony to faculty, staff and students at both the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses, informed students that they must “either obtain a vaccination before they come to campus or plan to wear a mask and participate in periodic testing until it is determined by health experts that this asymptomatic testing is no longer necessary.”
Both Mahony’s email and an additional message sent to those affiliated with the Carbondale campus by SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane encouraged students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated before the start of the fall semester. In-person classes are scheduled to start Aug. 16 in Carbondale.
Lane’s email said administrators solicited input from constituency groups and guidance from several governmental organizations including the Jackson County Health Department before making a decision. His email said COVID-19 testing will be available to the campus community through a partnership with SIH and the university is planning vaccination clinics for the fall.
“Every decision that we are making – and it has been this way since the beginning of the pandemic - we have made with guidance from experts,” Rendfeld said. “We are being guided by those experts and so we’re continuing to monitor the situation and we will make changes when we need to make them.”
In the email message, Lane said fewer than eight cases of COVID-19 had been reported at SIU each week since February and there were four weeks without any new cases. He wrote that SIU had the lowest total number of positive cases per 1,000.
“Ultimately, the decisions we are making are in the best interests of our university and our students, faculty and staff,” Rendfeld said.
On Monday, University of Illinois officials announced that students attending classes in person this fall are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Other major Illinois universities, including the University of Chicago, DePaul and Northwestern are requiring their students to be vaccinated before they return to class. Illinois State University has announced it won’t require students get shots.
