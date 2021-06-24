Watch now: SIU to students for fall: vaccinate or mask up

“Every decision that we are making – and it has been this way since the beginning of the pandemic - we have made with guidance from experts,” Rendfeld said. “We are being guided by those experts and so we’re continuing to monitor the situation and we will make changes when we need to make them.”

In the email message, Lane said fewer than eight cases of COVID-19 had been reported at SIU each week since February and there were four weeks without any new cases. He wrote that SIU had the lowest total number of positive cases per 1,000.

“Ultimately, the decisions we are making are in the best interests of our university and our students, faculty and staff,” Rendfeld said.

On Monday, University of Illinois officials announced that students attending classes in person this fall are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Other major Illinois universities, including the University of Chicago, DePaul and Northwestern are requiring their students to be vaccinated before they return to class. Illinois State University has announced it won’t require students get shots.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0