Watch Now: 'Storm Lake' film screening discussion at SIU explores local journalism

The challenges and struggles of local journalism as well as the importance small town newspapers was the topic of a film and panel discussion Tuesday at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

A screening of “Storm Lake,” an hour-long documentary chronicling the struggles of Iowa’s Storm Lake Times, a struggling local newspaper serving a rural Iowa community, preceded a community discussion on the current and future state of local journalism, especially in an era of declining subscriber numbers and advertising revenue.

The film, which followed the family-owned Times through daily reporting, the 2020 Iowa caucuses and the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, noted that more than 2,000 local newspapers have shuttered in the last two decades and how many areas in the country are “news deserts” – areas unserved by a local newspaper.

In a community discussion following the film’s showings, WSIU-FM’s Jennifer Fuller, Renee Trappe of the Southern Illinois Local Media Group (publisher of the Carbondale Times, Du Quoin Call, Marion Republican and other area newspapers) and Daily Egyptian Faculty Managing Editor Annie Hammock shared their reactions to the film as well as the changes they have seen in local journalism.

Trappe, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate, recalled when her company purchased newspapers in the region.

“In 2016, there were a bunch of small Southern Illinois newspapers and their previous owner was going to just shut them down. They weren’t making any money; they had tried for years,” she said, adding that the Illinois Press Association asked her organization to consider purchasing the papers. “We thought it was a good idea because these papers were just going to die.”

Hammock pointed out the importance of local news coverage.

“We tend to care about things in concentric circles, and we care the most about things closest to us. That's what local small town journalism can provide,” she said.

Trappe agreed.

“One of the things that local papers do a pretty good job of is engaging the community, presenting the information that is important to the community and educating the community about what's going on. You need to give people something that they honestly can't get for themselves,” she said.

She said – as the film portrays – financial pressures are a concern for small newspapers, but money is not the only worry. Succession is another.

Trappe explained: “You get these small papers that have been around for 100 or so years and they’re being run by an old couple or elderly guy. What does that mean for the future of the paper?”

She said programs such as Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to aid in reporting on under-covered issues or communities, can help bring talented journalists into underserved areas.

Trappe explored the changing business model of journalism that has moved away from relying primarily on display and classified advertising revenue and more to subscriptions or online memberships.

“The emphasis now seems to be on circulation rather than advertising,” she said. “For that to work, you need a loyal subscription base.”

All of the panelists stressed the importance of local newspapers to small communities, echoing Storm Lake Times Editor Tom Cullen in the film: “Without strong journalism to tell the story of the community, the strands of the community become frayed.”

The screening and discussion was sponsored by WSIU, the SIU School of Journalism, Morris Library and the Carbondale Public Library. The documentary will be broadcast on WSIU-TV at 9 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15 and will be available for streaming in November at pbs.org.

