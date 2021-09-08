Watch now: Workshop aims to help veterans become entrepreneurs

A daylong workshop introducing military veterans and their families to the world of entrepreneurship is set for Sept. 14 at Southern Illinois University’s Illinois Small Business Development Center.

The free “Boots to Business Reboot” workshop will be offered both in-person and online and will offer insight into a number of start-up and new business topics. The seminar is aimed at helping veterans determine if a business idea is viable and provide a number of resources and tools to start a new business.

“Veterans are a unique group, but they are very much situated for entrepreneurship and these workshops are tailored to this audience,” explained Greg Bouhl, entrepreneurship and business development director of SIU’s Office of Economic and Regional Development.

The program, which was developed by the Small Business Administration’s Veterans Business Outreach Center, will include sessions on legal entities of businesses, financing, marketing and general business concepts.

Bouhl said entrepreneurship can be challenging for many veterans because of the difference in structure.