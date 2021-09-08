 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Workshop aims to help veterans become entrepreneurs
0 comments
alert urgent

Watch now: Workshop aims to help veterans become entrepreneurs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Business Development Center

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Illinois Small Business Development Center is located on Innovation Drive in Carbondale.

 Richard Sitler, The Southern

A daylong workshop introducing military veterans and their families to the world of entrepreneurship is set for Sept. 14 at Southern Illinois University’s Illinois Small Business Development Center.

The free “Boots to Business Reboot” workshop will be offered both in-person and online and will offer insight into a number of start-up and new business topics. The seminar is aimed at helping veterans determine if a business idea is viable and provide a number of resources and tools to start a new business.

“Veterans are a unique group, but they are very much situated for entrepreneurship and these workshops are tailored to this audience,” explained Greg Bouhl, entrepreneurship and business development director of SIU’s Office of Economic and Regional Development.

The program, which was developed by the Small Business Administration’s Veterans Business Outreach Center, will include sessions on legal entities of businesses, financing, marketing and general business concepts.

Bouhl said entrepreneurship can be challenging for many veterans because of the difference in structure.

“They often come from a very strict environment in the military where their days are fairly well-planned. Being an entrepreneur requires some flexibility because when you are your own boss, you don’t have somebody telling you wat to do and when to do it; you have to be the one,” he explained.

Bouhl added that leadership skills gained through military service can be very beneficial for veterans. This is the fourth year for the workshop, which is open to all current duty military personnel, members of the National Guard and reserves as well as veterans and their families, he said.

Tom Harness, Army veteran and owner of Carterville’s Harness Digital Marketing, said a similar workshop helped him in launching his business.

“I went through a business boot camp and it gave me the confidence and strength to feel like I could start my own business; that it was not completely overwhelming. It gave me the things I needed to be successful,” he said.

He said many veterans "have the most amazing skills and qualities to be successful."

“They just need a little help and some resources," he said.

The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. Information is available by calling the Illinois Small Business Development Center at (618) 536-2424 or online at www.sbdc.siu.edu. In-person attendance is limited to 25 participants and will include a complimentary lunch.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Jeopardy' champ Ken Jennings to speak at SIU
SIU

'Jeopardy' champ Ken Jennings to speak at SIU

  • Updated

The world’s all-time top television game show winner, best-selling author, game show host and “Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time,” Ken Jennings, is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Sept. 16.

State deploys COVID team to SIU to increase student vaccinations
SIU

State deploys COVID team to SIU to increase student vaccinations

  • Updated

On the heels of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement last week that all higher education students in Illinois must be vaccinated, the state is deploying a team of “community vaccinators” to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to assist the university in providing COVID-19 immunizations to students.

SIU to provide $12.3M in emergency grants to students
SIU

SIU to provide $12.3M in emergency grants to students

  • Updated

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will distribute $12.3 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) as emergency grants to students this fall and next spring. The awards range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the students’ financial needs. 

+7
SIU welcomes students back to campus
SIU

SIU welcomes students back to campus

  • Updated

They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News