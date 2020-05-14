'We are optimistic': SIU preparing to welcome students back to campuses this fall

“Based on our internal discussions, which are informed by expertise from faculty in our School of Medicine, we are optimistic that our regions of the state will reach phase four of the governor’s plan by August,” Mahony said. “Phase four allows schools and universities to provide on-the-ground education with approved safety guidance.”

Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan limits gatherings to up to 50 people indefinitely, until which time there is a vaccine or widely available treatment. But Pritzker has said that schools would be able to reconvene in Phase 4 with guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Pritzker said on Wednesday that Illinois Board of Higher Education and Community College Board would both be considering whether — and when — universities and community colleges will be opening. “So, I’m not going to render an opinion about whether they will or won’t,” the governor said during his daily virtual news conference. “But it’s important to me that we get kids back to school and I'm determined to see that that happens. Having said that, again, we’re all kind of watching the numbers and watching the progress here that we’re able to make against COVID-19.”