'We are optimistic': SIU preparing to welcome students back to campuses this fall

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University is preparing to welcome students back this fall, though with modifications to campus life, President Daniel Mahony said in a message to the SIU community Wednesday evening.
The goal, Mahony said, is “to have students back on campus and to offer face-to-face, on-the-ground education this fall, and we are optimistic that we will be able to do so.”
SIU was forced to shut down on-campus learning in March and move to online and other distance learning platforms in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Mahony previously stated that the university’s goal heading into the fall would be to operate as normally as possible, paying close attention to the regional health situation and following all guidance set forth by the governor and health officials. “Our goal has not changed, but we now have additional information from the governor’s office and our own system-wide task force to provide a framework for fall planning,” Mahony said in his letter.
Mahony cited Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan that outlines five reopening phases for four regions of the state. The plan also establishes metrics that each region must meet in order to advance through the phases, which each further loosen restrictions of the stay-at-home order.
Carbondale and Edwarsdville are in the “Southern” region, while most of the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield is in the “Central” region.
“Based on our internal discussions, which are informed by expertise from faculty in our School of Medicine, we are optimistic that our regions of the state will reach phase four of the governor’s plan by August,” Mahony said. “Phase four allows schools and universities to provide on-the-ground education with approved safety guidance.”
Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan limits gatherings to up to 50 people indefinitely, until which time there is a vaccine or widely available treatment. But Pritzker has said that schools would be able to reconvene in Phase 4 with guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Pritzker said on Wednesday that Illinois Board of Higher Education and Community College Board would both be considering whether — and when — universities and community colleges will be opening. “So, I’m not going to render an opinion about whether they will or won’t,” the governor said during his daily virtual news conference. “But it’s important to me that we get kids back to school and I'm determined to see that that happens. Having said that, again, we’re all kind of watching the numbers and watching the progress here that we’re able to make against COVID-19.”
Asked specifically about the plan for college athletics, Pritzker said, “I think all of us want to be able to give guidance this far in advance, but it’s very hard to do right now.”
In addition to SIU, Bradley University and the University of Illinois have also declared their intentions to resume on-campus classes in the fall.
David Johnson, president of the SIU Carbondale Faculty Association, the union that represents tenure and tenure-track faculty, said in a statement to The Southern that faculty “want us to return to on-campus teaching as soon as it is safe to do so.” But, he added, “we should focus no on what faculty want, or even what students want, but on what science and the facts tell us.”
Johnson said that most classes can be effectively taught online, and said the university should be “quite cautious” to ensure that the virus is and will remain under control in the region and from any other area from which students may be traveling, and that adequate testing and contact tracing are available.
“The last thing we want to do is bring students back prematurely and put students, staff, and community members at risk when we could have safely continued to teach online,” he said. Johnson said that the Faculty Association has not formally issued an opinion on the matter.
Mahony said that even as the region reaches Phase 4, allowing for in-person classes, SIU would continue to follow recommendations regarding social distancing, minimizing density of events and other safety measures.
With the governor’s Restore Illinois plan in mind, SIU’s system task force is working to identify key areas each campus must address as they plan for face-to-face classes, he said. He said that some of the proposals the task force is discussing involve allowing for the flexible delivery of face-to-face classes, such as by offering shorter course blocks, more sections and calendar adjustments. Each of the campuses are analyzing classroom space and working to identify alternative spaces such as large ballrooms and auditoriums that might better accommodate social distancing. Mahony said that reusable masks will be provided to students, faculty and staff. SIU is also in talks with local health departments about COVID-19 testing and tracking capabilities. The campuses are exploring processes for accommodations for students, faculty and staff who are considered high-risk to COVID-19 complications.
“My intent in sharing these examples is to assure you that we are carefully examining all aspects of campus life to ensure that we are ready to offer in-person classes in the fall safely and effectively,” Mahony said. He said that SIU’s goal is to have plans in place by mid-June.
“Of course, we know that much depends upon the course of the virus and the directives of health care and government officials,” he said. “We also know that even as we move forward through the phases outlined in the Restore Illinois plan, there is also a possibility of moving backward. We will need to be flexible, but move forward intentionally.”
