 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Weather forces SIU closure

  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information on what's happened so far and what's still to come from the winter storm impacting the entire state.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials announced the institution will be closing at 2 p.m. today because of predicted inclement weather. The closure will continue until 6 a.m. Friday.

In a statement released late Wednesday morning, the university said it would enter an administrative closure, canceling all classes (including online instruction) for the rest of the day. Essential employees will be required to work; all others need not report.

The campus is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, but officials will  monitor the weather forecast and road conditions, and we provide updates on campus operations as necessary.

The Student Recreation Center will remain open until 7 p.m. and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. Wednesday's men's basketball game against Southeast Missouri State University has not been cancelled.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to send troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News