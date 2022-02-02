Weather forces SIU closure

Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials announced the institution will be closing at 2 p.m. today because of predicted inclement weather. The closure will continue until 6 a.m. Friday.

In a statement released late Wednesday morning, the university said it would enter an administrative closure, canceling all classes (including online instruction) for the rest of the day. Essential employees will be required to work; all others need not report.

The campus is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, but officials will monitor the weather forecast and road conditions, and we provide updates on campus operations as necessary.

The Student Recreation Center will remain open until 7 p.m. and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. Wednesday's men's basketball game against Southeast Missouri State University has not been cancelled.

