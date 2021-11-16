Young musicians to perform at SIU String Festival Thursday

Over 80 young musicians from high school and middle schools in Kentucky will receive a first-hand look at the great offerings within the Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Music on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The event is organized by Rossana Cauti, assistant lecturer of Upper Strings, with the support and sponsorship of the SIU School of Music.

Thirty-six string students from McCracken County High School and 46 students from Lone Oak and Reidland Middle School Orchestra programs will participate in the inaugural SIU String Festival.

All of the young musicians are enrolled in string orchestra programs in the area. In addition to participating in orchestra clinics and a solo repertory class with Cauti and Joseph Bauer, faculty in the School of Music, students will participate in an orchestral performance later that night at the SIU Student Center, Ballroom D.

Christopher Butler, assistant director of the School of Music, will meet the students and parents to discuss the application and audition process for the School of Music at SIU Carbondale at 6 p.m. The clinics begin at 10:15 a.m. and end with the orchestral performance at 6:20 p.m.

