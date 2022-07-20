 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Illinois University

Youths with diabetes may register now for SIU’s Camp BETA

Camp BETA, the free overnight camp for youths ages 10-16 who have Type 1 diabetes, is returning to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center this fall. The popular camp, set for Sept.10-11, had been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration is now underway and the deadline is Aug. 1.

Full camp experience

Organizers incorporate a wide variety of authentic camp and outdoor experiences into each day, including hiking, climbing, paddling, arts and crafts, archery, team building activities and much more, with all of the activities at the center, about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

The camp is a collaborative effort involving SIU Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, Southern Illinois Healthcare, the Diabetes Today Resource Team and the SIU Dietetic Internship program with sponsorship from civic organizations, private companies, families, individuals and others. The organizers work together to ensure a safe and healthy camp experience for participants, and they attribute the camp’s continued success to the hard work of many community members, parents, students, nurses, dietitians and volunteers.

Preregistration required

Although there is no cost to participate, advance registration is required. Sign up at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/TouchofNatureEnvironmentalCenter?season=3173536.

For more information, visit hsidn.org/camp-beta, email Sandra.schwartz@sih.net or call Sandra Schwartz at 618-456-5200, ext. 67837.  

 

