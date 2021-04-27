SIUC grad named Carbondale Park District's new superintendent of recreation

CARBONDALE — The city's Park District has named Niki Hoesman to the role of superintendent of recreation.
Hoesman will be working at the LIFE Community Center, planning and coordinating a variety of recreational activities, including Summer Daze Youth Day Camp and Aquatic Classes at the Super Splash Park, according to a district news release.
When asked what she wants to get started on first, she responded that she would like to take the first few weeks to better learn the community and the community leaders.
Hoesman recently moved to Carbondale from Urbana, where she worked as the community program coordinator at the Urbana Park District.
However, she is not new to the area. In 2017 she graduated from SIUC with a degree in Recreation Administration.
The addition of Hoesman to the staff comes on the heels of the district announcing its interim replacement for long-time executive director Kathy Renfro, who will retire next month.
Trey Anderson had been chosen to fill Renfro’s shoes on an interim basis. Anderson has served as the acting Golf Maintenance Superintendent at Carbondale Park District’s Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course for the last three years, the district’s announcement said.
Renfro has worked more than a decade with the district and announced early last month that she would be stepping into retirement in May. Park District board president Carl Flowers said that the board would begin a formal search for a permanent replacement beginning in late summer.
Anderson said as interim, he doesn't have any major plans to shake up the district and will use the time to see if he would like the permanent position.
“I’ll steer the shop for six-to-eight months … after that we’ll see,” he said. “If there’s a fit there, that’s great.”
Discussions began in 2017 with Carbondale officials about the city absorbing some of the park district’s operations. There was recently a proposal sent to the district from the city council with ideas about how this would work.
