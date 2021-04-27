SIUC grad named Carbondale Park District's new superintendent of recreation

CARBONDALE — The city's Park District has named Niki Hoesman to the role of superintendent of recreation.

Hoesman will be working at the LIFE Community Center, planning and coordinating a variety of recreational activities, including Summer Daze Youth Day Camp and Aquatic Classes at the Super Splash Park, according to a district news release.

When asked what she wants to get started on first, she responded that she would like to take the first few weeks to better learn the community and the community leaders.

Hoesman recently moved to Carbondale from Urbana, where she worked as the community program coordinator at the Urbana Park District.

However, she is not new to the area. In 2017 she graduated from SIUC with a degree in Recreation Administration.

The addition of Hoesman to the staff comes on the heels of the district announcing its interim replacement for long-time executive director Kathy Renfro, who will retire next month.

