SIUC plans in-person graduation ceremonies this year

To allow for social distancing and limit attendance to a safe level, the university chose a large outdoor venue and will hold more ceremonies than it has in earlier years.

Under the current protocols, graduates will go directly to their assigned seats rather than enter in a processional, and guests will be required to have tickets and go to their assigned seats.

Guest seating will be ticketed, with each graduate allowed up to four tickets for guests. Graduates may be able to request additional tickets, if space allows. Supporters who cannot attend in person can watch the ceremonies live at commencement.siu.edu/videos.

Lane said the university will continue to monitor the situation, and if conditions become unsafe, it will pivot to a virtual format similar to ceremonies in spring 2020 and fall 2020.

Current plans call for honoring 2021 graduates that Friday and Saturday. The School of Law will honor 2020 and 2021 classes in one ceremony on Friday. All other 2020 graduates are invited to participate in ceremonies on Sunday.