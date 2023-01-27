 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU's iconic 'Land Between the Rivers' book marks 50th anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book “Land Between the Rivers” by the SIU Press.

“Land Between the Rivers,” an iconic volume on the people, places, legends and folklore of Southern Illinois, turns 50 years old this year and the book remains as one of the seminal works on the region.

The book, written by a trio of Southern Illinois University Carbondale professors, seemed to have struck a chord with area residents when it was first published – and remains one of the most popular volumes about the area.

“The authors were an interesting collection of people who came together to write this book,” said Amy Etcheson, interim director of the Southern Illinois University Press. “One was a photographer who was key in establishing the photography program at SIU, one was a former chemist who worked on the Manhattan Project and then became a professor of literature and the other was a professor of botany.”

012823-nws-lbr-2.jpg

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book “Land Between the Rivers” by the SIU Press.

Those men, C. William Horrell, Henry Dan Piper and John W. Voigt, collected stories, photographs and more to create a work, that was “very well researched and well written,” said local historian and author Herbert Russell.

In fact, Russell said he used the book as a sort of model for one of his own books, an SIU Press publication named “The State of Southern Illinois.”

“I counted the number of photographs in LBTR and I aimed to get approximately the same number in my book and I think I tried to make my text about the same length,” he recalled. “I thought since it had been so successful, there was no good reason not to imitate it.”

The book also has met with positive reviews from a variety of sources. The Journal of the Illinois State Historical Society called it “smoothly written, well-printed and beautifully illustrated.”

012823-nws-lbr-3.jpg

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book “Land Between the Rivers” by the SIU Press.

Dean of Library Affairs at SIU John Pollitz echoed the sentiment.

“It really is a wonderful book that combines poetry, writings and photographs. It is so rich with the history and just the ‘capturing’ of Southern Illinois at in the early 1970s,” he said. “It really is just a snapshot in time.”

012823-nws-lbr-4.jpg

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book “Land Between the Rivers” by the SIU Press.

Pollitz called the 208-page book “bittersweet” because of all the photographs of long-since shuttered coal mines, factories and other businesses. At the same time, however, the book shows how so many local communities have changed in a half-century, he said.

“What I am struck with at this 50th anniversary of the publication of this wonderful book is the contrast between how much the landscapes and the beautiful nature are almost just the same as they are now but how the people and some of the places are so different,” Pollitz said.

Russell said the book took a very positive look at the region and its residents.

012823-nws-lbr-5.jpg

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book “Land Between the Rivers” by the SIU Press.

“The authors were very good at treating Southern Illinois seriously. Some people occasionally look down their noses because this area we call ‘Egypt’ is not Chicago, but their attitude was very much that of scholars who knew their subject and their audience,” he said.

“Land Between the Rivers” remains a must-have for those serious about the history of the region.

“We call the book a survey in words and pictures of Southern Illinois,” Etcheson explained. “It includes a brief history of the region and then also information on the flora, fauna, lakes, rivers and land. It also features folklore, art and culture of the region.”

The book went out of print in 2007, but was brought back in 2017 as part of the SIU Press’ 60th anniversary.

012823-nws-lbr-6.jpg

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book “Land Between the Rivers” by the SIU Press.

“In the 2017 edition, we included a publisher’s note at the beginning of the book that said we were reissuing it for our 60th anniversary because it was classic and perennially popular,” Etcheson said. “In many ways, it is just a celebration of this area.”

She said it originally was hardback, then was released in paperback. The 2017 release also was paperback.

“With those three editions, ‘Land Between the Rivers’ has sold nearly 20,000 copies,” she said. “As far as regional books go, it’s definitely one of the high-selling regional books we have published.”

The book remains available from SIU press as well as from retailers.

