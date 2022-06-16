SIU's Marcus Domask makes new friends at youth basketball camp

WEST FRANKFORT — Marcus Domask made 186 new friends Thursday afternoon at St. John's Elementary School in West Frankfort.

The SIU basketball standout was the featured guest speaker at the conclusion of a basketball camp for kindergarten through eighth-grade students throughout the region.

Battling a sweltering gym much like he battles some of the Missouri Valley Conference's best players, Domask preached self-motivation, discipline and confidence to the youngsters, saying that each factored into his success as a player.

"When I look back on my college career, I just feel that motivation, discipline, and confidence, along with coachability, are the most important things," Domask said. "Everybody trying to be a high school or college player needs to be aware of that."

Domask, who is from Wisconsin, said Saluki head coach Bryan Mullins has helped him connect with several Southern Illinois communities during his four years on the SIUC campus, often in settings similar to the one Thursday.

"Coach is good about that. He's always trying to give back to the community," Domask said. "I really enjoyed being here (St. John's) today. It's always a good time when you're at one of these camps and the kids make you feel so great, too. They treat me like I'm LeBron James. It gives me a big head, but seriously, it's always fun to see the kids smile and hear them ask all their fun questions."

Zack Essex, a local basketball coach and coordinator of the ZE Player Development summer camp, said it was "a blessing" to have Domask speak to the kids.

"Who better to get the kids' attention that Marcus Domask? Once I said SIU basketball player, everyone was hooked," Essex said. "I really welcomed Marcus' message here today and found him to be very gracious and humble. We were glad to have him here. The kids loved him."

Domask said he enjoys the game of basketball so much that he may give coaching a try when his playing days come to an end.

"I've actually thought about it," he said. "Possibly coaching college ball at some point."

The 1,000-point-plus scorer for the Salukis said he is excited about the forthcoming basketball season at SIU.

"We've been hitting it pretty hard so far this summer. You can walk into the gym almost any time and see someone working hard on their game. It's exciting to see the energy we have in our building. And we're looking to carry that energy over into the basketball season and win a lot of games."

