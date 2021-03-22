SIU's Simon Institute virtual discussion to examine racial inequality, urban unrest

CARBONDALE — Historian Elizabeth Hinton, a professor at Yale University, will discuss her research on poverty, racial inequality and urban unrest in the United States during a discussion this week.

The event is hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Hinton and John Shaw, Simon Institute director, will also discuss Hinton’s upcoming new book, “America on Fire: The Untold Story of Police Violence and Black Rebellion since the 1960s.”

The event, part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom, is at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 25.

Hinton is an associate professor in the university’s history department and Department of African American Studies, with a secondary appointment as a professor of law at Yale Law School.

Hinton is a path-breaking scholar who has gained a global reputation for her research and writing on race, policing, mass incarceration, and urban violence in the United States,” Shaw said.