SIU's Simon Institute virtual discussion to examine racial inequality, urban unrest

CARBONDALE — Historian Elizabeth Hinton, a professor at Yale University, will discuss her research on poverty, racial inequality and urban unrest in the United States during a discussion this week.
The event is hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
Hinton and John Shaw, Simon Institute director, will also discuss Hinton’s upcoming new book, “America on Fire: The Untold Story of Police Violence and Black Rebellion since the 1960s.”
The event, part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom, is at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 25.
Hinton is an associate professor in the university’s history department and Department of African American Studies, with a secondary appointment as a professor of law at Yale Law School.
Hinton is a path-breaking scholar who has gained a global reputation for her research and writing on race, policing, mass incarceration, and urban violence in the United States,” Shaw said.
Hinton will help participants “understand current events and debates in the United States in their necessary historical context,” Shaw said. “This should be an illuminating and eye-opening discussion.”
Prior to joining Yale University, Hinton was a professor in Harvard University’s Department of History and Department of African American Studies. She is also the author of the 2016 book, “From the War on Poverty to the War on Crime: The Making of Mass Incarceration in America."
Registration is open
Registration for the free Zoom meeting is available in advance. After completing registration, participants will receive an email confirmation with information about joining the meeting, along with the meeting ID and password.
Participants can submit a question for Hinton by email at paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu or by including it in the “Questions and Comments” section on the registration form.
More information on the Simon Institute’s events is available at paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu/event-information/.