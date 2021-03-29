Six seek to unseat three incumbents in crowded Carbondale City Council race

“I want to continue serving on the City Council during these times to lend my experience and trusted leadership in moving Carbondale forward,” Doherty wrote.

Carolin Harvey

Harvey has served eight years on Carbondale’s council and said with another term, she would like to further explore the city absorbing some or all of the Carbondale Park District’s operations. This is something that has been in discussion for the better part of two years. In 2019, about 75% of voters said the city should explore merging operations with the taxing body.

Harvey also said she wants to develop a program that would convert vacant rental properties into owner-occupied homes for the homeless and lower-to-medium income households.

“My desire is to speak and be a voice for those who feel they are not heard,” she said.

Jessica Bradshaw

Bradshaw is also vying to keep her seat. She has served on the council since she was first elected in 2012. Bradshaw also unsuccessfully ran for Jackson County Clerk last year.

Nicholas Smaligo

