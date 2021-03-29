Six seek to unseat three incumbents in crowded Carbondale City Council race

CARBONDALE — Six challengers will square off next week against three incumbents hoping to retain their seats in Carbondale’s city council race.
The three winners from next week’s municipal election will have several key issues to tackle with their term in office.
Ongoing discussions between the city and the Carbondale Park District regarding a potential merger or sharing of responsibilities will be at the top of that list, as well as helping the struggling local economy recover from a year under COVID-19 restrictions.
Proponents of a merger have said creating a parks department within the city would allow the city to develop a more robust park system. However, the city's proposal was upfront about potential risks.
The candidates hoping to return to the council are Jeff Doherty, Jessica Bradshaw and Carolin Harvey.
They face Nicholas Smaligo, Melvin “Pepper” Holder, Ginger Rye Sanders, Nathan Columbo, Tyrone Taliq Montgomery, Joshua Liechty.
The consolidated election is April 6.
Jeff Doherty
Doherty, previously Carbondale’s city manager for 16 years, has lived in Carbondale more than 50 years and has served one term on the council.
In an email to The Southern, Doherty said if elected to a second term, he hopes to continue to reduce the city’s property taxes by encouraging businesses to come to town. This would increase the tax base for the city and allow it to reduce property taxes. He said he also wants to encourage homeownership especially in the city’s core.
“I want to continue serving on the City Council during these times to lend my experience and trusted leadership in moving Carbondale forward,” Doherty wrote.
Carolin Harvey
Harvey has served eight years on Carbondale’s council and said with another term, she would like to further explore the city absorbing some or all of the Carbondale Park District’s operations. This is something that has been in discussion for the better part of two years. In 2019, about 75% of voters said the city should explore merging operations with the taxing body.
Harvey also said she wants to develop a program that would convert vacant rental properties into owner-occupied homes for the homeless and lower-to-medium income households.
“My desire is to speak and be a voice for those who feel they are not heard,” she said.
Jessica Bradshaw
Bradshaw is also vying to keep her seat. She has served on the council since she was first elected in 2012. Bradshaw also unsuccessfully ran for Jackson County Clerk last year.
Nicholas Smaligo
Smaligo is known by many throughout Carbondale as one of the forces behind the political action and community organizing group The Carbondale Spring.
Starting in 2019, The Carbondale Spring, a loose collective of like-minded organizers, pushed for food autonomy in the city, criminal justice reform and other social justice issues.
Specifically the group, with Smaligo at the helm, has pushed to reduce funding for Carbondale's police force in favor of creating a new program focused on mental health intervention.
Smaligo told The Southern that if elected he would do his best to advance The Carbondale Spring’s platform.
“Carbondale is on a precipice, and we need an urgent shift in direction to lay the foundation for a new era in our city's history,” he wrote in an email.
Ginger Rye Sanders
Ginger Rye Sanders is known to many in Carbondale, and certainly those currently serving on the council, as a community organizer who founded and leads the Women for Change group.
With her time in office Sanders said she would strive to build new strategies for business development. She also said a goal will be to create community police reform by embracing new relationships with mental health professionals.
She said she would accomplish this by reallocating funds the city already has to these new programs. She also wants to create guidelines and incentives “for industries and businesses to build environmentally friendly infrastructures.”
“I was called to run for City Council, and am asking for a seat at the table, where systemic change can be enacted,” Sanders wrote.
Nathan Columbo
Columbo, who is hardly a new face to city election races, is also running to unseat one of the incumbents.
In 2019, Columbo ran a close but unsuccessful mayoral campaign against Mayor Mike Henry. Columbo is an active community member, working with local institutions such as The Varsity Center for the Arts and is a regular attendee at council meetings.
According to his website, one of Columbo's goals is to embrace Black businesses and consciously construct a support system for up-and-coming Black entrepreneurs.
Melvin "Pepper" Holder
Holder is trying for a second time to win a seat on Carbondale’s council. He said Monday fresh vision is needed to push the city forward. He pointed to words of hope spoken by current and former council members without a lot of noticeable change.
Holder said he would like to see an open-air market concept. He said think St. Louis’ Soulard Market — adopted by the city for part of Washington Street — as one way to revitalize part of the city’s economy.
Montgomery nor Liechty could not be reached for comment by deadline.