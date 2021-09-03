'Small Town, Big Business' podcast supports area entrepreneurs

A team of Marion business leaders is using a new technology to support and recruit businesses to Southern Illinois.
Russell Williams, director of EThOs, an emerging small business incubator, co-sharing working space in downtown Marion and Allison Hasler, director of community programs for the City of Marion, co-host “Small Town, Big Business,” a podcast which gives insight to attracting and growing businesses in communities of less than 50,000 people.
EThOs stands for Entrepreneur and Technical Opportunities.
Williams said the show, which is produced by Luke O’Neill of Union Street Arts, came about through discussions on how to attract businesses to the area. The bi-weekly production is recorded in the Citadel Building on Marion's Tower Square.
“The three of us had been talking about how to market small towns. If we were going to create a small business incubator and if we were going to provide services to people who want to start small businesses, how do we go about doing that?” Williams said. “So we all had interest in doing a podcast to achieve that goal.”
Hasler said, “We are interviewing successful business owners that love doing their business in a small town. It’s an opportunity to shed some light on the things we’re doing in Marion, but we want that spotlight to be shared with other small towns.”
She said one of her goals with the podcast is to dispel the myth is that businesses locate in small communities simply because it is home.
“My biggest hypothesis is that not everyone is in their small town because of family,” she explained. “I feel like it is a misnomer. I believe it is more than that. I want to showcase the quality of life small towns provide, the low cost of living and the sense of comradery you get from your neighbors, your customers and even your competitors.”
The team has often records the podcasts weeks in advance, providing O’Neill with time for editing and post-production. In addition to releasing audio podcasts on a variety of platforms, each “Small Town, Big Business” episode is also video recorded and available on YouTube.
Williams said one of the goals of the podcast is to encourage entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region.
“People often think that there’s not enough money or enough support in small towns for a new business; that you have to go to a metro area,” he said. “That’s not true. Small towns are looking to invest in their small towns, in their businesses and jobs.”
Guests on previously-released episodes include Marion Mayor Mike Absher, Troy Ray and Katie Karcher of Seasoning Bistro , Steve Fowler of Fowler Heating and Cooling and Josh Benitone and Jared Gravatt of Crown Brew Coffee Co.
“We’re really looking at a diversity of people, different size businesses all selling different things. We want to also highlight the ethnic and racial diversity in the businesses right here in Southern Illinois,” Williams said.
Hasler said the reaction to the podcast has been positive.
“I’m starting to run into people and the first thing they say is, ‘Hey, I’ve been listening to your podcast and it’s really great.’ I’m excited to hear that we’re not the only ones excited about it,” she said. “It’s great to have this opportunity to get to know our business owners on a personal level; they all have stories to tell.”
Williams said everyone involved with “Small Town, Big Business” knows that it takes time for any podcast to be truly successful.
“We know that it’s going to take a while to get followers and subscribers and even longer to accomplish our mission which is to attract entrepreneurs,” he said. “We’re all determined that we are going to do this for a least a full year, which for podcasts is pretty significant. We’ve made a commitment to this.”