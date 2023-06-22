A traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition is showing the innovation of rural regions with a special focus on Southern Illinois artists and the history of salt production in Gallatin County.

Equality was selected to participate in “Spark! Places of Innovation Illinois Tour,” a part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main program that is held in partnership with Illinois Humanities. The stop in Equality is the first of seven in Illinois.

The Gallatin County Tourism Committee is hosting the local exhibit, which is holding a series of lectures in conjunction with the display. The first presentation on Sunday covered the “Legends and Lore of the Gallatin Salines and the Crenshaw House.” Upcoming lectures include “Archeological Investigations in the Gallatin Salines and the Crenshaw House” on Monday, June 25, “Native Americans and the Salt Springs in Gallatin County” on July 9 and “Did Black Lives Matter in Early Illinois? Voices from the Brink of Slavery and Freedom” on July 16. The lectures, as well as the traveling exhibit are free and open to the public. Both are at the Ohio Rivers Visitors Center at 101 W. Lane St. in Equality.

The "Spark" exhibition features much of the work of the 276 Art Exchange, a local nonprofit organization. Displays will share how the organization uses art to contribute to the local culture and economic development.

A separate, local exhibit focuses on the history of salt mining in Southern Illinois and salt’s impact on the region’s history.

Through the exhibits, visitors can learn about Equality as well as the other chosen Illinois communities of Atlanta, Chatsworth, Fairbury, Hillsboro, Marshall and Rushville. Nationally, 30 communities are being highlighted.

“You can come and learn about a wide variety of innovation, both here and in other rural communities,” explained Mark York, president of Gallatin County Tourism. “Some of the communities are showing how they’ve used technology and others how they’ve used culture, heritage or other things to bring a spark – to continue their existence.”

York said the exhibit runs through July 22 and is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays. He added it is a boost for the community and region.

“It brings a sense of community pride. First of all, we were selected not only to be in the exhibit, but to host it as well. It was two separate applications,” he explained. “This means people coming into town to visit.”

He added that the exhibition spreads throughout two buildings and is possible through volunteers who are working the exhibit and who have shared artifacts or expertise.

More information on the "Spark! Places of Innovation" exhibition can be found at www.ilhumanities.org/events/spark-in-equality-il.

