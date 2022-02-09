‘Sneaking out’ dance at the Dentmon Center is for parents who want a kid-free night

CARBONDALE ― The Dentmon Center will be hosting a Valentine's Day themed dance on Feb. 12 with the goal of giving parents a much-needed break amid the pandemic.

Aaron Lee, general manager for the Dentmon Center, said this will be the center’s second event like this.

“It's really an opportunity with COVID and stress, and unemployment and kids being sick, and everything else, parents have really had to work double, and overtime, and sometimes triple time,” Lee said. “So the 'Sneaking Out' event was an opportunity to give adults just an opportunity to just exhale, hear some good music, have a good time, and not have to be overly dressed.”

The dress code for the event is “fresh fits and fresh kicks” and adults are encouraged to wear sneakers.

Lee said they call the dance “sneaking out” because kids are always asking their parents “Where are you going?”

“This gives them an opportunity to sneak out the way kids sometimes do,” Lee said. “And so you come to the event, dressed the way you would like to be with the understanding that you can wear sneakers. So that it's a relaxed event. Have a good time, share stories, listen to some good music, have some good food, and just an opportunity for adults to enjoy themselves in a safe environment.”

Price of admission to the dance is $20 per person or $35 per couple. The event only allows those who are 25 and older. There will be a cash bar with one free drink per person and appetizers will be provided from 9-10:30 p.m. The event begins at 9 p.m. and there will be a best couple’s costume contest with a cash prize.

