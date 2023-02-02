In times of inclement weather, Southern Illinois school administrators find themselves not only forced into making decisions of whether to hold classes or not, but also about what sort of day to implement should they cancel in-person class.

While some area superintendents opt for “e-learning” or remote school days, many choose to cancel all school activities in a more traditional “snow day” approach.

“Remote learning has such a wide definition,” explained Carbondale Community High School Superintendent Daniel Booth. “It can be anything from pre-planned worksheets and packets for students to individual students having to log on to the internet to see a teacher face-to-face or do work through Google Classroom.”

Booth said how individual districts approach weather cancellations depends on what communities expect during cancellations and the availability of computers and internet connectivity.

“For us, we don’t do remote days because we recognized while all of our students have laptops or Chromebooks, not all of them have connectivity. It would be an equity problem if we required some sort of online instruction on days when we couldn’t guarantee they all could participate,” he said.

In fact, superintendents said that in order to offer school days when students are at home, they first must have filed remote learning day plans with the regional office of education and the state board of education.

“We made a decision as a district to not file an e-learning plan with the state,” said Carbondale Elementary District Superintendent Janis Pavelonis. “We believe that remote days short change our children because a school day in their homes electronically is not going to compare to a full day of learning in the classroom.”

She said it is difficult for educators to prepare take-home packets in advance without knowing what days school will not be in session.

“The packets are basically a fixed stack of papers in all different subjects which is problematic on their own because they have to be prepared and sent home just in case. The likelihood that the material in them will be exactly what the children are learning at that time is unlikely,” she said.

Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford said one of the factors he takes into consideration when canceling school activities instead of opting for remote learning is how it complicates things for families.

“You have parents that are expected to continue to report to work and so they’re scrambling to find childcare and it’s a strange situation,” he said. “Adding in an expectation that they’re going to be there to monitor their child or have someone else ensure that they are logged on to class meetings is just adding stress to a situation that’s already somewhat extraordinary for them.”

Stafford said e-learning or remote days also requires that the schools continue to provide breakfast and lunch for students, either to be picked-up or delivered to their homes.

“Do we want families traveling in to get those meals or do we want the district to be responsible for transporting those meals out?” he asked. “We take our staffing into consideration and don’t necessarily want our kitchen staff to come in during an ice and snow situation to prepare those meals.”

One plus to remote days, Booth said, is that even though students are not on campus, those days count as full in-session school days and do not have to be made up at the end of the school year. Instead, Booth said CCHS students will be making up days in May.

Stafford agreed with Booth in that e-learning days can be challenging.

“There are studies that are showing that remote learning is less than ideal,” he said, adding that e-learning works well for older students, but is much more difficult for elementary school pupils.

In contrast, he added there was one extra benefit to calling off school activities because of weather.

“There’s just something to be said for a snow day, allowing kids to be kids. We think there is value in that,” Stafford said.

