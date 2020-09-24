Social media incident at Vienna High School sparks upcoming demonstration

“That’s fine, but you’re not doing anything to reinforce it in my eyes,” Harris said about the school’s handbook policy relating to racism. “I just feel like maybe the children of color should’ve felt like ‘my school has my back’ so if anything happens to me — or if these words of hate turn into acts of hate — my school is going to be on my side.”

Stafford said he wants the community to know racism will not be tolerated in Vienna schools and school officials will work to “address, educate and eliminate it.” He said if there were a situation where the community feels there is a lack of support from the high school related to an act of racism, it is something he wants to be able to address and hopes people reach out.

In turn, Harris said she felt “it was about time Vienna had attention brought to the racial issues” in the community. Harris and Lasley, along with the help of community organizers from the So. Ill. Unity Coalition, are planning to host a peaceful march and rally on Sunday in order to “raise awareness” to issues surrounding race in Vienna. Organizers say it is important to hold events such as theirs to educate the community about the challenges people of color face.