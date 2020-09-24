Social media incident at Vienna High School sparks upcoming demonstration

VIENNA — Community members in Vienna are organizing to disavow “acts of racism” in their community of roughly 1,400 after a social media group surfaced last month allegedly titled “We hate Black people.”
John Giffin, the principal at Vienna High School, which serves about 380 students, was made aware of a Snapchat group with an “inappropriate name” involving students, Superintendent Joshua Stafford wrote in an Aug. 29 social media post regarding the incident. Snapchat is a social media platform in which people can send pictures, videos and messages, which can be set to delete after a few seconds.
Vienna High School administration spoke to several students who had been added to the group, but Stafford said in a Tuesday interview administrators have not been able to pinpoint who had created the group.
Students said the group had gone through several names, but the school currently does not possess any screenshots or other evidence of the allegations — neither the name of the group, nor the contents of the group chat. He also noted the school, district legal counsel and local law enforcement are currently investigating the matter.
Stafford encouraged parents to talk to their children and their peers about the “appropriate use of technology” through his social media post on Aug. 29. The statement, however, was not enough in disavowing racism at the school, according to some parents and community members.
“They made it seem like it was an inappropriate use of technology, which it was, but it completely beat around the bush about the real issue — which was racism,” said Brandee Lasley, who has a 14-year-old son at Vienna High School. Lasley, who is white, said she was concerned about the sentiments expressed in the incident and how that would relate to her son, who is biracial, and other minority students at the school.
“I’m concerned for my child and for the few other Black children who go to that school,” she said. “I think with everything that’s going on in the U.S., the (school) could have made a firm stance — we’re not going to tolerate racism — and I think it would’ve eased my mind a little bit.”
Stafford said the decision not to include information about the allegations surrounding the Snapchat group was made at the consultation of the school’s legal counsel and local law enforcement because it would be “putting things in writing based on hearsay."
Kenji Waddy, Lasley’s son, said he was upset when he saw the events with the social media group unfold. “When I first saw it I was kind of annoyed and it made me angry,” he said. “When I saw how the school handled it, it just annoyed me even more.”
Lasley said the school’s administration didn’t address the social media group with students, citing COVID-19 restrictions. Waddy added there is a school-wide system in which administrators can stream video from their offices to the different classrooms, but Waddy said the school officials didn’t take the opportunity to specifically address the racist incident.
Stafford said the school had, in fact, addressed the issues, and once they were brought to light in the community, he took to social media to respond to questions regarding the social media group. In addition, he said, the school followed up on the incident with students “systematically” through a verbal review of policies outlined in their handbook and through continued education.
“We do address multiple issues, such as racism, throughout the school year in our curriculum (and) in the first days of school, we do reviews of (our) handbook verbally in our classrooms,” he said, and noted the high school recently reviewed institutional policies surrounding racism, among other issues, through an online video assembly.
Emily Harris, who has three biracial nephews under 10 years old who are students at Vienna Grade School, said she was made aware of the incident through posts on Facebook. Harris said she felt the school administrator’s actions weren’t enough, and then made a subsequent post calling for further action to be taken.
“You need to make sure you’re reinforcing that racism will not be tolerated and whether you know exactly who created the group, or not, then have this discussion with everybody — that there is no tolerance for this,” Harris said she wrote in her Facebook post. In response to her post, she said, Stafford replied and directed her to different sections of the school’s handbook, stating the school’s policies on not standing for racism.
“That’s fine, but you’re not doing anything to reinforce it in my eyes,” Harris said about the school’s handbook policy relating to racism. “I just feel like maybe the children of color should’ve felt like ‘my school has my back’ so if anything happens to me — or if these words of hate turn into acts of hate — my school is going to be on my side.”
Stafford said he wants the community to know racism will not be tolerated in Vienna schools and school officials will work to “address, educate and eliminate it.” He said if there were a situation where the community feels there is a lack of support from the high school related to an act of racism, it is something he wants to be able to address and hopes people reach out.
In turn, Harris said she felt “it was about time Vienna had attention brought to the racial issues” in the community. Harris and Lasley, along with the help of community organizers from the So. Ill. Unity Coalition, are planning to host a peaceful march and rally on Sunday in order to “raise awareness” to issues surrounding race in Vienna. Organizers say it is important to hold events such as theirs to educate the community about the challenges people of color face.
Harris recalled an incident in which her nephews were picked on in Vienna for “having different hair.” In another instance, one of her nephews, who was 8 years old at the time, was made fun of for his race on the playground. “He came home and he cried,” she said. “He just wished he wasn’t Black and wished he was just like everybody else.”
Rural communities like Vienna may not see as diverse of a population, Lasley said, so some residents of those communities may not believe racism exists.
“Because they don’t see it — they’ve never experienced it,” she said.
Over 98% of the people who live in Vienna are white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey 5-year estimates — under 10 Black-identifying individuals were projected to live in the community. Three Black-identifying children attend Vienna High School and one Black-identifying child attended Vienna Grade School, according to 2019-2020 data from the Illinois State Board of Education.
“We want to make sure that we’re educating everyone that even though there may only be 2% of the population that may not be white, they are just like everybody else,” Harris said.
Organizers want the community to know their event is not a “political debate,” and say the demonstrations aren’t against Republicans, Democrats, police or anyone of a particular race. Lasley said she wants the community to come together and let the people of color in Vienna know there are allies out there who “are willing to stand up” and fight for them.
Harris shared similar sentiments and said they are “trying to bring awareness and educate the feelings of our Black community.” If organizers can educate just a few people, she said, there’s the possibility their message will spread and make Vienna more understanding of the lived experiences of people of color.
“I know we’re only one small town and two people, but we have a big message and hope we can reach a lot of the population here and make our community a better place,” she said. “We can’t change the world, but maybe it can start here with us.”
