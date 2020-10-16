Soil remediation begins at former Koppers wood treatment site

Sampling and analysis of these chemicals was completed on the Koppers site and in the adjacent residential area through 2016. Based on the ecological risk assessment, the additional 15.8 acres of soil on the former plant property were identified as needing cleanup to protect the environment. Sampling in the residential area near the former Koppers location did not find wood-treating chemicals, according to the EPA.

The draft of an Explanation of Significant Difference (ESD) document requiring an additional 15.8 acres of soil remediation was distributed for public comment on March 28, 2019. Public comments were accepted through June 21, 2019. EPA hosted a public meeting on June 12, 2019 to discuss the cleanup plan. On Sept. 27, 2019, EPA issued a plan for soil remediation.

Rodney Morris and Marilyn Tipton, who both live near the site in northeast Carbondale, are concerned by the lack of communication between officials and residents of the area.

“I hear equipment going or machinery working all the time,” Morris said. “I don’t know what they are doing.”

Tipton also said things have been happening at the site. She has seen trucks coming and going.

“Neighbors have not been notified (that work began) and I live within 250 feet of the site,” Tipton said.