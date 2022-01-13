‘Solidarity doesn’t mean everyone is the same'; Locust Review showcases working-class stories

CARBONDALE – The many contributors to a gothic, punk, socialist and working-class built journal have set out to show that “solidarity doesn’t mean everyone is the same,” according to Adam Turl.

“There aren’t a lot of platforms for working-class people to share each other’s work and discuss it, Adam Turl said. “We wanted to create that. Working-class people are very diverse. Lots of different ethnic backgrounds, racial backgrounds, gender backgrounds and so on. That’s one of the reasons why nobody’s voice can be more important than anybody else’s. We want all of those voices to be there.”

Adam Turl, Tish Turl and several friends started the Locust Review in the fall 2019. They are also behind the recently debuted Born Again Labor Museum in Carbondale.

The Locust Review is a quarterly critical irrealism artistic journal that contains stories, artwork, poetry, music and more.

Critical irrealism is the concept of using artwork that rejects a realistic depiction of the world as a way to criticize “reality,” as described by the Turls.

Critical irrealism is an important topic to Tish Turl as they feel more realistic media is often the repackaging of the trauma of the working class.

“That’s part of my frustration sometimes with things that I really loved,” Tish Turl said. “Like, I really want to watch Squid Game, but there’s something about being resold my trauma that is difficult. When you are constantly reselling and normalizing traumas of the working class then it makes it really hard to fight it because you can’t escape the mindset.”

Both Adam and Tish Turl grew up in working-class areas around the time of teacher protests and factory shutdowns.

Tish Turl grew up in the small town of Cuba, Illinois.

“We (my family) were working-class, really working-class,” Tish Turl said. There used to be a factory nearby where everyone worked. It closed down. We had a Kmart. We lost Kmart. We had two grocery stores, and we whittled down to one. I watched people who were overall fairly kind to one another become, every year, more and more hateful to each other. I was growing up as the reality of that was settling in.”

Their partner, Adam Turl, grew up in Carbondale.

Some of Adam Turl’s earliest memories are of attending union headquarters while their mother, a public school teacher, was on strike.

Since their childhoods, both have been set on a path of working-class realizations and advocacy.

Locust Review is only one of their many projects that explores the often forgotten creativity and intelligence of all within the working class.

“How many Einstein's are emptying garbage because of the way society is set up?” Adam Turl asked. “Part of the idea behind both Locust Review and the Born Again Labor Museum is that everybody has something brilliant to contribute to the world. They aren’t getting to do that right now because of the way the economy is set up.”

While the two feel Carbondale already has a rich history of pushing back against things that need to be changed, they do hope everyone can learn from their artistic journal.

“Solidarity doesn’t mean everybody has to be the same. We’re much better off fighting together and seeing each other as allies than standing in each other’s way. This (the Locust Review) is the art version of that," the Turls said.

The Locust Review is a living embodiment of the Turls' idea as the journal contains pieces from artists all over the world with different perspectives that both work on their own and as part of a greater whole.

Anyone interested in view digital or physical copies of the Locust Review can visit their website at locustreview.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.