Some Carbondale restaurants put business on hold until local COVID cases stabilize

Both restaurants made their announcements as COVID-19 cases have surged in Southern Illinois. Four Southern Illinois counties — Jefferson, Perry, Franklin and Union — are at a warning level for COVID-19, based on Illinois Department of Public Health metrics. Jackson County was considered at a warning level last week and the week before after a spike in cases, but was removed from the list this past Friday.

Robinson said with coronavirus regulations, the target keeps being moved, making running the restaurant a serious challenge.

“Closing for (2 1/2) months, doing carry out only, operating with patio only and then gradually getting back limited indoor service has caught up with us,” he wrote.

“This year has been nearly impossible to navigate for most (businesses), especially for the hospitality industry,” his post said.

Talking with The Southern Monday, Robinson said Keepers Quarters wasn’t in danger of going dark forever, but he added that had he tried to limp along as he was, there was a risk of losing the businesses for good.

"I fear if we do not bow out now there will be no coming back," he wrote in his Facebook post.