Some day cares embrace mask mandate; others say it's a challenge for young children

Governor JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate announced last week also reaches some young enough to not even be in school yet: Those as young as age 2 attending day cares.

The statewide mandate, issued by the governor on Aug. 4, requires face coverings for all school children from preschool through 12th grade. The Department of Children and Family Services' is also applying the mandate to all licensed day cares.

Facilities must "require the indoor use of face coverings by children, staff and visitors who are two and older and able to medically tolerate a face covering, regardless of their vaccination status, consistent with CDC guidance," according to DCFS documents.

'Doing our best'

The requirement is challenging, according to some Southern Illinois child care providers.

“We’re doing our best to incorporate the masks with all of our children,” explained Jena Parson, director of Robin’s Nest Learning Center in Marion. “It’s just kind of hit-and-miss as we are doing everything we can to keep the masks on them. It is much easier with school-aged children.”

Parson said for many preschool children, face coverings can inhibit learning.