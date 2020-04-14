Some Southern Illinois businesses get boost from state grant as COVID-closures continue

CARBONDALE — With projections that this year will be the worst economically since the Great Depression, a few local businesses got a much-needed infusion of cash — and with it, maybe a little bit of hope.
CARBONDALE — In a special meeting held via telephone and video conference Monday, the Carbondale City Council passed two ordinances — one auth…
Illinois Gov. J.B. Prtizker’s office shut down restaurants and bars for dine-in service last month as concerns grew over the quickly spreading COVID-19 virus. This and other measures were taken to tamp down the spread of the deadly virus.
However, it has put a huge strain on small businesses.
Last week, Pritzker’s office announced a $14 million grant program that would be shared by 700 hospitality businesses. The funding comes from the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity — DCEO drew from existing funds budgeted for tourism promotion, job training and general operations.
A news release announcing the grant said the awards can be used to “support working capital — like payroll and rent — job training, and technology to support shifts in operations including increased use of carry out and delivery.”
The winners were drawn at random by Accion, a nonprofit used by the state to administer the drawing. The list of applicants were sorted based on category and location — restaurant or hotel, in or out of Cook County — according to an internal document provided to The Southern.
A list of finalists was provided to The Southern and on it were several local establishments: The Underground and TRAXX in Carbondale, The Hop in Christopher and the Southern Illinois Mercantile in Marion to name a few. Charity Green, a representative from the governor’s office, said the businesses on the list were still working with DCEO to finalize their awards.
Kalin's Cafe in Du Quoin was also on that list. Amy Bridges, general manager, said that her business has adapted the best it can to the mandated closure. It started offering home delivery, as well as curbside pick-up, to try and bring in some revenue. But, she estimated business is down by about 75%. They’ve been in operation since 2005 and Bridges said she and her husband are feeling the squeeze now more than during the 2008 recession.
“This is the hardest it has ever been,” she said.
John Alexander, owner of TRAXX, has been in the bar business more than 30 years. He also said he has never seen anything quite like this.
Carbondale businesses, city leaders try to find way forward with lost revenue due to coronavirus closures
As Southern Illinois enters unprecedented territory in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, businesses and city leaders are trying to find the best path forward to keep restaurants and bars afloat while also paying the city’s bills.
“This is the first time this has ever happened,” he said of his bar being closed for an undetermined period of time.
“We have continued to stay open and we have been paying things out of our pocket,” Bridges said.
Alexander also said he has the money he would need to keep in business for a few months if he has to.
For her, Bridges said the main priority was to support her staff.
“We are just trying to keep the employees working,” she said, adding that a lot of the grant will go to cover wages.
Alexander said the majority of his employees were part-time but planned to send them some money when his grant comes in.
As for what this could mean for their respective businesses, all interviewed said that the grants, which are about $10,000, were greatly appreciated. However they said $10,000 doesn’t go as far as one might think.
“When you start putting it down on paper … it’s almost like $10,” Tanya Miller, co-owner of Southern Illinois Mercantile, said. She runs the business with Ellen Graff in Marion and said typically the staff is just the two of them. Part of the Mercantile is retail sales while the other is ice cream and coffee. Miller said they have been lucky on a lot of fronts. Their business is diversified so they can at least bring in some income through food service — not all retail shops have this luxury.
But the community has had their backs, too.
“The community is working very hard to keep our doors open,” Graff said.
Adam and Jennifer Porter run The Hop Brewery in Christopher and like Bridges, they hope to use the money to help their employees.
“We are really excited to be getting some hours back for our people,” Adam Porter said.
CHRISTOPHER — News of a new, independent brewery opening in Southern Illinois has almost become commonplace — as the new wave of the independe…
Because they don’t have dine-in normally, they’ve been able to fill growlers — large, refillable beer bottles — for loyal customers all while keeping the utility costs low. Without being open regular hours, they don’t use nearly as much electricity.
The number of awards given to Southern Illinois businesses was relatively small to the number of applicants. But, The City of Carbondale is hoping to help. As well as with the state, DCEO is working with Carbondale to help administer the Downstate Small Business Stabilization grant program.
The program will give up to $25,000 to certain small businesses with between one and 50 employees who have been impacted by COVID-19 according to a news release from the city.
The news release said “applicant businesses must be private for-profit small businesses considered non-essential by the Governor’s Executive Order without the ability for employees to work remotely, and must have been operating continuously with the same ownership since January 1, 2017.”
Those interested in the program are asked to visit: https://www.explorecarbondale.com/658/COVID-19-BusinessEmployee-Resources.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.