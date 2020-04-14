Some Southern Illinois businesses get boost from state grant as COVID-closures continue

A list of finalists was provided to The Southern and on it were several local establishments: The Underground and TRAXX in Carbondale, The Hop in Christopher and the Southern Illinois Mercantile in Marion to name a few. Charity Green, a representative from the governor’s office, said the businesses on the list were still working with DCEO to finalize their awards.

Kalin's Cafe in Du Quoin was also on that list. Amy Bridges, general manager, said that her business has adapted the best it can to the mandated closure. It started offering home delivery, as well as curbside pick-up, to try and bring in some revenue. But, she estimated business is down by about 75%. They’ve been in operation since 2005 and Bridges said she and her husband are feeling the squeeze now more than during the 2008 recession.

“This is the hardest it has ever been,” she said.

John Alexander, owner of TRAXX, has been in the bar business more than 30 years. He also said he has never seen anything quite like this.

Carbondale businesses, city leaders try to find way forward with lost revenue due to coronavirus closures As Southern Illinois enters unprecedented territory in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, businesses and city leaders are trying to find the best path forward to keep restaurants and bars afloat while also paying the city’s bills.

“This is the first time this has ever happened,” he said of his bar being closed for an undetermined period of time.

“We have continued to stay open and we have been paying things out of our pocket,” Bridges said.