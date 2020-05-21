Some Southern Illinois counties push back tax deadlines

While doubling the gap may mean the county will not have all the funds to distribute to local taxing bodies, like schools, park districts and library districts, Hunter said she’s had support from local leaders on the decision. She said local school superintendents sent in a letter of support. She also said the county will be dispersing funds frequently during the 60-day window.

Williamson County is on track to be doing something similar. County Treasurer Ashley Gott said Thursday that he is working on plans to expand payment periods and defer fees for taxpayers. However, he said, the final details are still coming together.

Franklin and Perry counties are in a different boat, though.

“It would be difficult for us to do that,” Franklin County commissioner Larry Miller said Thursday.

He said the county has struggles financially and that there has not yet been discussion of providing relief for taxpayers when it comes to their bills. In fact, he said the county has had to borrow against future tax revenues already this year, which makes delaying tax payments even harder.