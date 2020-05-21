Some Southern Illinois counties push back tax deadlines

CARBONDALE — In light of the struggles many face with joblessness and loss of income due to COVID-19, some counties are offering longer windows to pay property taxes.
On Tuesday, the Jackson County Board approved a proposal from County Treasurer Liz Hunter to expand the payment window from 30 days to 60 days for non-mobile home property taxes. It also eliminated any fees that normally would have been incurred for missing the first payment deadline.
This was done in order to provide at least a little bit of relief for county residents who have been impacted by COVID-19-related closures or layoffs.
Hunter told The Southern that her office hopes to have due dates set for taxes by the end of June, but anticipated that the first due date will be Sept. 15 with the second date coming 60 days later in November. She said the decision by the board Tuesday doubles the window residents normally have to pay their tax bills. She said the board also pushed back mobile home taxes by a month — typically due in early July, Hunter said they are now due Aug. 3.
“In a year with such unique circumstances for everyone in our county, we have to do all we can to help taxpayers while still honoring our office’s obligation to collect and distribute property taxes in a timely manner,” Hunter said in a news release.
While doubling the gap may mean the county will not have all the funds to distribute to local taxing bodies, like schools, park districts and library districts, Hunter said she’s had support from local leaders on the decision. She said local school superintendents sent in a letter of support. She also said the county will be dispersing funds frequently during the 60-day window.
Williamson County is on track to be doing something similar. County Treasurer Ashley Gott said Thursday that he is working on plans to expand payment periods and defer fees for taxpayers. However, he said, the final details are still coming together.
Franklin and Perry counties are in a different boat, though.
“It would be difficult for us to do that,” Franklin County commissioner Larry Miller said Thursday.
He said the county has struggles financially and that there has not yet been discussion of providing relief for taxpayers when it comes to their bills. In fact, he said the county has had to borrow against future tax revenues already this year, which makes delaying tax payments even harder.
In Perry County, Treasurer Mary Jane Craft said they were in a similar boat. With COVID-19 causing working restrictions for county offices on top of staff shortages, she said the county is already about 14 weeks behind schedule.
“If you don’t have a full workforce, you can’t do it as fast,” Craft said.
She said it’s her hope to have all the taxes in and collected by the end of the fiscal year in November. She did note that the county did push back the payment deadline for mobile home taxes from July 15 to Aug. 15.
Craft said in her county she has already gotten calls from taxing bodies, like local school districts, wanting to know when they can expect to get their allotted payments. She tells them they are going as fast as they can.
“There’s nothing we can do about it right now,” she said about the pace of work.
